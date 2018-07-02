Beauty

The Best Face Mask For Your Skin Type

We've got you covered when it comes to making your face hydrated and glowy af.

Monday, July 2, 2018 - 11:10

When it comes to skincare – it doesn’t matter if we’re a skincare buff or notoriously lazy: everyone loves a good face mask. But knowing which one is right for you can be another story.

If you’ve got sensitive or dry skin then clay and peel-off masks might be too harsh for you. If your skin is oily and prone to break-outs then some of the richer face masks might end up giving you spots.

So it’s super important you choose a face mask that’s properly suited to your skin type. Confused where to start? We’ve rounded up a handy guide to help you pick…

If your skin is… Normal

By ‘normal’ we mean, there’s no noticeable issues with it. It’s not particularly dry, tight, itchy or red. You don’t suffer from severe acne or lots of oiliness. In general – your skin’s pretty problem-free but obviously, you still like to give it a treat.

Look for masks that offer a hit of hydration (everyone’s skin could do with more moisture) and a hydrating face mask is basically like a green juice for your skin. We love Charlotte Tilbury’s Instant Magic Facial Dry Sheet Mask, £18. It’s completely dry when you put it on, but after 20 minutes when you remove it, you’ll notice your complexion is visibly glowy and radiant. Genius.

Because your skin isn’t overly congested, you can get away with an overnight mask like Clinique’s Moisture Surge Overnight Mask, £31. Apply before bed for plumper, glowy skin by morning.

If your skin is… Combination

Combination skin is when you have different problem areas in different areas on your face. The most common combination is an oily, shiny T-zone and drier cheeks. If you have sensitive patches on your cheeks but break out lots on your forehead or chin – you dear friend, probably have combination skin. 

Look for targeted masks, that you can apply in different areas. Multi-masking if you will! Don’t want to fork out on two different masks – then only apply a clarifying mask like PIXI’s T-Zone Peel Off Mask, £18 or Kiehl’s Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Masque, £24 to the center of your complexion where you experience oiliness, and instead just moisturise the other areas at the same time.

If your skin is… Oily or acne-prone

Suffer from recurrent breakouts and find that makeup slips off your face by lunchtime? Yeah, you’ve probably got oily skin then babes. The good news is, oily skin (as it’s so well moisturised) often stays younger-looking and wrinkle free for longer. The bad news, you might suffer from spots.

Try a detox mask like Caudalie’s Instant Detox Mask, £22 that will help with oiliness and clear up congestion. Ingredients that contain salicylic acid, like Super Facialist’s Salicylic Acid Anti-Blemish Clay Mask, £9.99 are also awesome at unclogging blocked pores.

If your skin is… Dry or dehydrated

Does your skin feel tight and flaky no matter how much moisturiser you apply? Yep you’ve got dry skin. There are differences between dry and dehydrated skin types, but in essence – they both want the same thing: instant and long-lasting hydration.

Try a sheet mask like Saturday Skin’s Quench Intense Hydration Mask, £4.60 to lock in moisture as you wear it. For a richer hit of moisture, we love the Nordic brand Lumene’s Nordic Hydration Recovery Aerating Gel Mask, £19.90 as it leaves skin glowy and feeling super fresh.

If your skin is… Sensitive

If your skin feels itchy, tight and looks red after washing your face, or applying skincare products then your skin is most likely pretty sensitive. This could be hypersensitivity, often from using too many harsh and differing products. It could be a hormone imbalance or just genetic.

The best thing for sensitive skins is to stick to something fairly natural or specifically formulated to cool and calm your complexion. We love REN Evercalm Ultra Comforting Rescue Mask, £30 as it leaves skin feeling super hydrated. If you want to boost radiance then Glow Recipe’s Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask, £40 is great. It contains AHAs to gentle exfoliate the skin, but is packed with watermelon to cool and calm skin at the same time.

Words: Chloe Burcham.

