The Best High-Coverage Foundations For Flawless Skin

Blame Kim Kardashian, blame instagram models, blame whoever the hell you want – but whatever the reason there’s no point in denying it: we bloody love a completely flawless face base.

But finding the right high-coverage foundation for the job can be tricky. Sure, we want full coverage that lasts and lasts… but we don’t want to lessen the glow, look cakey or feel like we’re wearing a shit ton of makeup.

Don’t worry though, cause we’ve tried out a helluva lot of formulas and spoken to some of the industry’s finest MUAs to find you the best high-coverage foundations out there…

bareMinerals BAREPRO Performance Wear Liquid Foundation, £29

Granted, when you think ‘high-coverage’ you don’t immediately think of bareMinerals. But hun, that’s where you’re wrong. Their newest formulation has proper pack-a-punch coverage, whilst still giving your skin all those bareMinerals skin-friendly ingredients meaning your complexion can breathe at the same time. It’s genius really.

Estee Lauder Double Wear, £33.50

The O.G of high-coverage foundation – we couldn’t not mention Estee Lauder Double Wear really, could we? If you’re yet to try it – buy it now. It’s the original high coverage foundation for people who love a long-lasting face base. Perfect for ‘going-out’ makeup or if you suffer with too much shine. Long live Double Wear you absolute babe.

Vichy Dermablend Fluid Corrective Foundation, £20

Alright so this one is your go-to if you have areas that you really want to cover up. Perfect for severe acne, scarring or birthmarks – Vichy Dermablend hides all manners of sins. Not enough? You can double up with the Vichy concealer too, but we doubt you’ll need it.

L'Oreal Paris Infallible Total Cover Foundation, £9.99

This cult foundation actually only landed in the UK recently, but bloggers across the pond are ob-sessed. Available in a load of true-to-colour shades, it’s your drugstore equivalent of Estee’s double wear.

Bobbi Brown Skin Long-Wear Weightless Foundation, £31

Launched in the UK earlier this year, this is the high-coverage foundation for people who don’t like to feel like they’re wearing a lot of makeup at all. It’s super long-wearing but still feels weightless on the skin. Plus it reduces oil and shine, leaving your skin with a naturally matte finish.

Urban Decay All Nighter Foundation, £29.50

From their primers to their setting sprays, Urban Decay know staying power. And All-Nighter Foundation is no different. It’s full coverage, semi matte and literally does not budge. There’s no need for a setting powder here!

Giorgio Armani Power Fabric Foundation, £42

A celeb favourite, power fabric is the fuller coverage update to the cult luminous silk foundation. It illuminates as it covers, meaning you’re not left with a flat-looking finish – and it’s got SPF 25. Love.

Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Invisible Cover Stick Foundation, £30.90

Perfect for on-the-go coverage, this stick foundation blurs away blemishes, dark circles and redness in one quick sweep. For a flawless finish - swipe across your forehead and cheeks before blending with a damp beautyblender or foundation brush.

Maybelline SuperStay 24Hr Full Coverage Liquid Foundation, £9.99

You don’t need to fork out on a £££ to get good coverage. Maybelline’s SuperStay Foundation is cult for a reason – because it’s bladdy good. Perfect for ‘out-out’ makeup, this foundation doesn’t cake or crease and leaves skin with a luminous matte finish.

Words: Chloe Burcham.