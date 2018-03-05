The Best Makeup And Beauty Inspo To Steal From The Oscars 2018 Red Carpet

Forget the Academy Award for Best Picture for a sec because we're here to take a moment to award the prizes for best hair and makeup looks happening on the Oscars 2018 red carpets last night.

From the big show itself to the Vanity Fair Oscars after party, there was plenty of super glam and super extra beauty going on, which is perfect inspo for anyone wanting a new season update to their going out look.

While we're not saying you need to do full red carpet glam to get in on this, there are plenty of ways to take elements of the celeb looks on show and incorporate them into your daily routine.

We're thinking Saoirse Ronan's soft pastel pink eyes, Margot Robbie's beachy lob and Kendall Jenner's bold af brows for starters.

