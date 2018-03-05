Beauty

The Best Makeup And Beauty Inspo To Steal From The Oscars 2018 Red Carpet

These looks are guaranteed winners.

Linds Foley
Monday, March 5, 2018 - 11:58

Forget the Academy Award for Best Picture for a sec because we're here to take a moment to award the prizes for best hair and makeup looks happening on the Oscars 2018 red carpets last night.

From the big show itself to the Vanity Fair Oscars after party, there was plenty of super glam and super extra beauty going on, which is perfect inspo for anyone wanting a new season update to their going out look.

While we're not saying you need to do full red carpet glam to get in on this, there are plenty of ways to take elements of the celeb looks on show and incorporate them into your daily routine.

We're thinking Saoirse Ronan's soft pastel pink eyes, Margot Robbie's beachy lob and Kendall Jenner's bold af brows for starters. 

Check out all the looks below...

Best Beauty Looks | Oscars 2018

  • Slicked back hair, brushed brows and a slick of matte red lipstick for Hailee Steinfeld.
    Getty
    1 of 17
  • Margot Robbie working THE haircut of the moment styled with a soft, loose wave.
    Getty
    2 of 17
  • Super soft pink eyes and matching blush for Saoirse Ronan.
    Getty
    3 of 17
  • A killer smokey eye and eyeliner situation from Beanie Feldstein.
    Getty
    4 of 17
  • A ballerina bun to show off some serious contour from Zendaya.
    Getty
    5 of 17
  • Loving the simple centred parting and glossy nude lip from Kendall Jenner.
    Getty
    6 of 17
  • Emma Watson wearing her heart on her sleeve with a Time's Up temporary tattoo.
    Getty
    7 of 17
  • Danai Gurira adding even more edginess to her shaved head with metallic whited detailing.
    Getty
    8 of 17
  • Hailey Baldwin proving the half-up half-down 'do never goes out of style.
    Getty
    9 of 17
  • Lupita Nyong'o matching up her metallic pink eye and lip.
    Getty
    10 of 17
  • Old school Hollywood glam for Miley Cyrus.
    Getty
    11 of 17
  • Bebe Rexha being absolute brow goals.
    Getty
    12 of 17
  • The most beautiful skin we ever did see from a flawless Rosie Huntingdon-Whiteley.
    Getty
    13 of 17
  • Super smokey electric blue eyes and lashes for days from Halsey.
    Getty
    14 of 17
  • That smokey eye from Jennifer Lawrence is everything.
    Getty
    15 of 17
  • Again with the great loose curls and mega lashes, this time from Emma Roberts.
    Getty
    16 of 17
  • The most glorious waves and matte lipstick from Zoey Deutch.
    Getty
    17 of 17

