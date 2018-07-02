The Best Moisturisers For Acne Prone Skin

If you suffer from spots, blemishes and recurrent acne – it can be tempting to try and strip back the oiliness and cleanse your skin until it feels super squeaky clean. But, over-cleansing your skin could be making your spots worse, meaning your skin is then over producing oil and sebum to rehydrate your skin. It’s this oil and sebum that can then get clogged in your pores and result in a zit.

So, what do you do? Obviously a thorough cleansing routine is key, but a well-formulated moisturiser could also work wonders at keeping your blemishes at bay. From formulas packed with zit-zapping ingredients like salicylic acid, to moisturisers made for balancing oil levels – we’ve rounded up the best hydrators out there for oily-prone and spotty skin…

Alpha H Clear Skin Daily Moisturiser, £23.50

Perfect for oily and acne prone skin, this clever moisturiser contains glycolic acid to keep blemishes at bay and hyaluronic acid to hydrate.

DCL Clear Skin Anti-Blemish Hydrator, £37

With vitamin C, salicylic and lactic acid, this moisturiser brightens as it smooths. It also works over time to even out skintone and diminish the appearance of dark spots – genius.

Formula 10.0.6 Seriously Shine Free, £7.50

Infused with aloe vera and bamboo extra, this soothing moisturiser is perfect if you suffer from shine. It mattifies skin as it hydrates so you don’t have to worry about an oily T-Zone come lunchtime.

Mario Badescu Control Moisturizer For Oily Skin, £18.50

A fave of Kylie Jenner’s, this moisturiser is specially formulated to help purify pores and keep skin clean and clear. It’s also non-greasy, perfect for oilier complexions.

Magic Ordinary Apothecary The Green Balm, £6

Super affordable and totally natural – use this handy balm as everything from a skin moisturiser to sore-throat soother! It’s crammed with natural organic yarrow: a herb that’s known for its nourishing and healing properties – great for breakouts.

Peter Thomas Roth 10% Glycolic Solutions Moisturizer, £43.50

This is perfect not only for blemishes and spots, but it’s fab for fine lines and wrinkles too. It’s got 10% glycolic acid that helps to brighten dull skin and boost collagen production for plumper, smoother and a clearer complexion all around.

Skyn Iceland The Antidote Cooling Lotion, £38

If you are suffering from an acne outbreak then this is the moisturiser you need. It’s got a light lotion formula so doesn’t feel heavy on the skin, and it cools irritated skin whilst calming any redness. Huzzah.

La Roche Posay Effaclar Duo+, £16

Specifically formulated for acne sufferers, this gel moisturiser contains niacinamide that minimises the appearance of spots and blackheads, it also controls shine and helps protect the skin from acne scarring. In short: it’s bloody great.

Murad Oil-Control Mattifier SPF15, £35

With added SPF15, this lightweight moisturiser contains willowbark to reduce shine on by controlling oil-production for up to 8 hours. You’re left with a matte finish and sun-protection that won’t break you out – winning!

SVR Sebiaclear Hydra Moisturiser, £14

Perfect for super sensitive skin, this contains absolutely no allergens. It also manages to give deep down moisture and hydration without clogging pores or causing any breakouts. We. Love. It.

Words: Chloe Burcham.