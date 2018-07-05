The Best New Mascaras For Massive Massive Lashes

Beauty

If you’re in the market for a brand new mascara, then now’s the time to buy. Because a load of new wonder wands have just landed that are set to transform your lashes in one simple swipe.  

So go ahead and find your next mascara purchase, because this lot are more than worth the hype...

Benefit BADgal BANG Mascara, £10.50

If you haven’t seen this all over your instagram feeds in the last few months, then where have ya been babes? It’s the IT mascara of the moment, thanks to it’s thickening blacker-than-black formula.

Charlotte Tilbury Legendary Lashes Volume 2, £25

The OG Charlotte Tilbury mascara has been reformulated, and is now better than ever. Promising a whopping 507% increase in lash volume (we’re not even sure how that’s possible, but ok!), this mascara is perfect for people who love thick, va-va-voomy lashes.

Maybelline Total Temptation Mascara, £8.99

Just one coat will give you a full, black flutter. The formula stays soft when you’re applying it, so it’s easy to achieve a clump-free false lash effect with extra coats. Once set, it’s smudge- proof, so you don’t have to worry about it flaking, smudging or smearing all day long.

Glossier Lash Slick, £14

After trying out 248 formulations: Glossier have perfected your go-to everyday mascara. This is the mascara for no-makeup make-up, as it creates the look of your natural lashes, only WAY better. Sweep on one coat and you’ll be surprised at how much the smallest amount of product can really open up your eyes.

Lancome Monsieur Big Waterproof Mascara, £21

For 12x more volume, long-lasting waterproof wear and absolutely no clumps – this is the mascara for people who like full and thick lashes, that last long into the night. The chunky brush is made of curved fibres, meaning its easier than ever to get a fluffy looking lash.

bareMinerals Lashtopia Mega Volume Mineral-Based Mascara, £21

Formulated with nourishing minerals and kind-to-lash ingredients, this clever wand is designed to leave your lashes feeling soft, nourished and plush. The 600+ bristle brush catches and evenly coats every single lash for a fanned out effect.

Karl Lagerfeld + ModelCo Fibre Lash Brush-On False Lashes, £32

Designed to recreate the look of lash extensions, this innovative two-step mascara creates major length and subtle volume with a jet-black formula. Prime the lashes with the black formula, before brushing on the white fibres from lash root to tip, before using the mascara again to lock everything in. Foolproof lashes every time.

NYX Professional Makeup Worth The Hype Volumising & Lengthening Mascara, £9

NYX’s Worth The Hype mascara is just that – totally worth the hype. It gives the look of major volume and length, without clumping at all. Lashes look fluffy and naturally full – rather than loaded with product. What’s better, it doesn’t smudge or flake off through the day. We love.

Chanel Le Volume Revolution de Chanel Mascara, £28

Dun dun dunnnn… let us present to you a world first. Yep, this is the first EVER 3D printed mascara. The unique material of the brush means that you get the absolute optimal amount of formula for extreme volume and length, with Chanel’s trusty longwearing, intense black finish. It’s a science-based mascara – and we’re into that.

Rimmel Scandaleyes Wow Wings Mascara, £6.99

Rimmel’s latest mascara launch might just be the most innovative yet. It has two different types of bristles for 11 x more volume, and the formula is perrrrfect for summer wear as it stands the test of time against humidity and heat.

Words: Chloe Burcham.

