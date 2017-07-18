The Best Stick Makeup Products To Chuck In Your Hand Luggage

'Tis the season for summer holidays and whether you need to shrink your essentials into a minimal beauty kit that’ll get through security at the airport or you’re concerned about exploding lotions and potions ruining your holiday wardrobe in transit, it’s time to trade in your beauty kit for a few solid products.

Not only do they immediately reduce the spillage risk and halt any airport security dramas in their tracks, but they are just so goddamn handy that you can chuck them in your bag and go.

Here’s a few of our favourite beauty stick heroes to get you through.

Makeup remover: Meltdown - £20 from Urban Decay

This cleansing oil stick seamlessly removes every trace of makeup including waterproof formulas. When it glides on the oil turns to foam and the formul includes hydrating turmeric root to give you a moisture boost and calm reddened skin.

Eye makeup remover: Take The Day Off Eye Make-up Remover Stick - £16 from Clinique

Ideal for fully removing eye makeup at the end of the day but the precision applicator also means it’s great for quick touch ups when your eyeliner goes a little wonky.

Cleanser: Modern Friction - £25 from Origins

This stick cleanser infused with radiance-boosting White and Purple Rice is the perfect take-everywhere skin purifier. It gently helps to exfoliate, refine and smooth, while the creamy cleanser helps rid skin of dirt and debris.

Toner: Matcha Toner Stick - $26 from Milk Makeup

A solid toner? Mind. Blown. And it’s all thanks to this detoxifying and protecting stick from Milk Makeup which also includes ingredients like kombucha and witch hazel to reduce pore size and organic cactus elixir to calm irritated skin.

De-puffing: Cooling Water Stick - $24 from Milk Makeup.

Had a heavy night? Bit jetlagged? Glide this sleep-in-a-stick that’s packed with soothing seawater and caffeine directly onto skin to de-puff and fool everyone into thinking you’re on top form.

Primer: Pore Vanishing Stick - £14.50 from the Estee Edit.

This primer is pure magic. It glides on like velvet and blurs away to appearance of pores while also minimising shine and oil. Use alone or under makeup or even swipe over makeup midway through the day to sort out any excess shine.

Concealer: Studio Fix Perfecting Stick - £16 from MAC

Just a very, very good concealer for touching up your look on the go. It’s gel-based so not oily and is transfer and water resistant to, so no slipping off your face when you get your sweat on either.

Skin Foundation Stick - £31 from Bobbi Brown

Buildable and weightless, this foundation gives you the coverage you want. It blends to look like skin, not foundation and is great for shine control too.

Contour: Hoola Quickie Contour Stick - £23.50 from Benefit

Sculpt those cheekbones like Kim Kardashian with this super blendy, super pretty twist-up stick with a cleverly crafted domed tip. The formula goes from cream to powder, so will smooth easily into your foundation.

Highlight: Haloscope - $22 from Glossier

These handy highlighters combine super glowy shimmer and moisturising skincare in one stick. Comes in three shades depending on how you like your glow.

Colour correction: Colour Corrector Stick – £9.99 from Max Factor

Correct and perfect your complexion with this handy precision crayon.

The 3-in-1: The Multiple - £29 from Nars

These versatile sticks of colour are great for creating a natural and glowing complexion. Use on eyes, cheeks, lips and body for glow and pretty depth of colour.

Lip salve: Anthelios Stick SPF 50+ - £8.25 from La Roche Posay

Protect your lips from sunburn with this beautifully moisturising lip salve.

Lipstick: Mirage - £30 from Chantecaille

Moisturising, longwear colour with creamy but saturated colour. Beeswax, Vitamins A and C mean it leaves lips velvety smooth and hydrated too.

Festival extra: Glitter Stick - $30 from Milk Makeup

Applying sparkles just got way less fiddly - simply glide on and go. The perfect festival product to chuck in your bag.

Bronzing: The Gloss - £33 from Tan-Luxe

The ultimate highlighter and instant-tanner in one. Creates luminous skin radiance in a flash adding colour and glow. You can use all over the body for added glow and on the face too.

Eyeshadow: Ombre Blackstar - £25 from By Terry

Beautiful, light-reflecting eye colour that provides luminous colour for lusciously smooth lids. It’s smudge and smear free but very blendable, so perfect for working that smoky eye too.

Eyebrows: Brow Lift Eyebrow Pencil - £22.50 from Charlotte Tilbury

Everything you need for perfect brows in one. A spoolie brush to groom, a highlighter to add definition and the slanted crayon to add brush-like strokes to fill in and perfect the brow.

Shine control: Professional License To Blot - £17 from Benefit

A blotting stick to mattify shine and absorb excess oil, because it’s hot out and you don’t have to let running for the bus ruin your perfectly applied face. The triangular tip is great for tackling particularly tricky areas like the side of the nose, forehead and chin.

Deodorant: Cross-terrain 24 Hr Strong Dry Stick - £14.50 from Kiehl’s

It’s paraben-free, translucent and provides active anti-perspirant protection all day long.

