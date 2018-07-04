The Best Unisex Fragrances That Smell Great On Everyone

If you’re in the market for a new fragrance, then we’re here to help. And now a days, the lines between ‘for him’ and ‘for her’ are very much blurring. Because who really decides what smells ‘like a girl’ and what smells ‘like a boy’ anyway?

So whether you want an intriguing scent, something fresh and woody – or one to buy for your boyfriend that you can ultimately steal a few spritzes of too, here’s a round up of some of our very favourite no-gender fragrances out there.

Laboratory Perfumes Tonka Eau de Toilette, £65

It’s hard to pick a favourite scent from this niche brand of perfumes, but tonka is definitely up there. It’s indulgent and rich – with zingy mandarin and peppercorns. Plus, it’s limited edition, with only 1000 bottles in existence, so you’re highly unlikely to smell like anyone else.

Clean Reserve Sel Santal, £79

This is well and truly a summer scent for everyone. With Mediterranean citrus notes and the woody scent of cedar, it’s a clean, fresh and long-lasting fragrance that is perfect for boys and girls. Loooooove.

Kiehl’s Original Musk Eau de Toilette, £43

A modern version of Kiehl’s signature scent, this EDT manages to be the most masculine and feminine – dependent on the wearer. It’s sensual and slightly spicy on the skin, while the deep musk lasts for hours and hours.

Byredo Sunday Cologne Eau de Parfum, £105

With vetiver, patchouli, lavender and star anise, this crisp and spicy cologne is ‘technically’ a men’s fragrance (it even used to be called ‘Fantastic Man’) – but we know plenty of girls who love it on them, too.

Jo Malone Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne, £90

If you like the smell of the British seaside, you’ll love this scent. It’s fresh and earthy, with a mix of cold sea salt air and windswept sage bushes. Perfect for men, women – and your home, as a candle too – we can’t get enough of it!

Diptyque L’Ombre Dans L’eau EDP, £115

If fruity and floral is your thing – then this is the eau de toilette for you. It’s got rose, musk and blackcurrant notes – but the warming myrrh and amber mean it’s not too ‘girly’ or sweet.

Le Labo Santal 33, £125

Worn by both Selena Gomez and the Biebs, this is the epitome of scent sharing. It’s got cardamom and violet top notes, with spicier leather and musk that lingers. Sure, it’s a ‘spenny one, but if it’s good enough for Justin Bieber, it’s good enough for us.

Words: Chloe Burcham.