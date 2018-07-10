Beauty

The Best Vegan Makeup And Skincare

‘Cos great beauty doesn’t have to contain byproducts

Tuesday, July 10, 2018 - 12:04

Buying beauty products when you’re a vegan can be tricky. Unfortunately, things often aren’t labeled clearly enough and animal by-products can hide behind fancy scientific names meaning it’s difficult to distinguish whether or not a product really is vegan-friendly.

So to help you out, we’ve compiled a handy list of a) ingredients to look out for and b) our favourite completely vegan beauty buys that you can add to your shopping list. It’s completely guilt-free shopping…. well, kinda.

But first, check out these guys try and contour for the first time ever...

What does it mean for a product to be vegan-friendly?

If a beauty product says that it’s vegan or ‘vegan-friendly’ it basically means that it’s completely free from any animal byproducts. That could be anything from beeswax, egg whites or honey. If something is cruelty-free it doesn’t mean that it’s vegan – it means that neither the products nor their ingredients have been tested on animals. And vice-versa - not all vegan products are necessarily cruelty-free, although many products are both.

Ingredients to look out for:

Collagen: Collagen is often extracted from bones, connective tissue and skin – meaning it’s definitely not vegan-friendly.

Beeswax (aka cera alba, cera lava): Although vegetarian, beeswax (and honey) are not vegan

Carmine (aka cochineal, cochineal extract, crimson lake, natural red 4, C.I. 75470, E120 and carminic acid): This is a deep red pigment which is often taken from insects and beetles – agh.

Guanine (aka CI 75170): This is what often makes products shimmery or iridescent, however it’s often made from fish scales – mermaid makeup really isn’t vegan friendly!

Lanolin: Used as a super hydrating moisturiser, lanolin is made from the grease that’s extracted from sheep wool – not vegan, boo.

Squalene: This was originally sourced from the oil found in the liver of sharks but nowadays it’s quite common to product squalene from olive oil – so always double check!

Your go-to vegan shopping list…

We’ve searched up and down the beauty aisles for the very best completely vegan products, to tailor make a whole shopping list for you. Here’s what we’re loving, and what you can add to your basket, safe in the knowledge that no animals (or their byproducts) were harmed…

  • Brow Product - Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow Pomade, £19
    1 of 31
  • Fake Eyelashes - Ardell Natural Lashes Demi Wispies in Black, £4.95
    2 of 31
  • Eye Cream - B. Radiant Eye Cream, £10.99
    3 of 31
  • Powder - bareMinerals Mineral Veil, £22
    4 of 31
  • Lip Kit - BLEACH London Lip Kit, £12
    5 of 31
  • Toner - Botanics All Bright Cleansing Toner, £5.49
    6 of 31
  • Multi-Purpose Balm - BYBI Babe Balm, £18
    7 of 31
  • Highlighter - Cover FX Custom Enhancer Drops, £34
    8 of 31
  • Cleanser - Glossier Milky Jelly Cleanser, £15
    9 of 31
  • Spot Treatment - Green People Zap & Clear Serum, £13.50
    10 of 31
  • Body Exfoliator - Herbivore Coco Rose Body Polish, £32
    11 of 31
  • Lip Balm - Herbivore Coco Rose Lip Conditioner, £20
    12 of 31
  • Concealer - INIKA Certified Organic Natural Perfection Concealer, £21
    13 of 31
  • Fake Tan - Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Water, £18.95
    14 of 31
  • Liquid Lipstick- Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick, £17
    15 of 31
  • Eyeshadow Palette - Kat Von D Shade + Light Glimmer Eye Shadow Palette, £37
    16 of 31
  • Eyeshadow Palette - Lime Crime Venus XL Palette, £50
    17 of 31
  • Night Cream - Neal’s Yard Frankincense Intense Lift Cream, £65
    18 of 31
  • Body Oil - Neighbourhood Botanicals The Body Oil, £31
    19 of 31
  • Foundation - Nudestix Nudies Tinted Blur Stick, £28
    20 of 31
  • Facial Oil - Pai Echium & Amaranth Age Confidence Facial Oil, £52
    21 of 31
  • Makeup Brushes - Spectrum Beauty Fix 6 Piece Brush Set, £29.99
    22 of 31
  • Bronzer - Pur Minerals Mineral Glow Powder, £19.50
    23 of 31
  • Face Mask - Sand & Sky Brilliant Skin Clay Purifying Pink Clay Mask, £39.90
    24 of 31
  • Eye Mask - Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels, £25
    25 of 31
  • Body Moisturiser - The Body Shop Body Yoghurt, £8.50
    26 of 31
  • 27 of 31
  • Blushe - Too Faced Sweethearts Perfect Flush Blush, £24
    28 of 31
  • Body Butter - Tropic Whipped Body Velvet Intensely Rich Buttermelt, £28
    29 of 31
  • Eye Liner - Urban Decay Perversion Waterproof Fine-Point Eye Pen, £17
    30 of 31
  • Lipstick - ZOEVA Luxe Cream Lipstick, £9.50
    31 of 31

Words: Chloe Burcham

