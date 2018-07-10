The Best Vegan Makeup And Skincare

Buying beauty products when you’re a vegan can be tricky. Unfortunately, things often aren’t labeled clearly enough and animal by-products can hide behind fancy scientific names meaning it’s difficult to distinguish whether or not a product really is vegan-friendly.

So to help you out, we’ve compiled a handy list of a) ingredients to look out for and b) our favourite completely vegan beauty buys that you can add to your shopping list. It’s completely guilt-free shopping…. well, kinda.

What does it mean for a product to be vegan-friendly?

If a beauty product says that it’s vegan or ‘vegan-friendly’ it basically means that it’s completely free from any animal byproducts. That could be anything from beeswax, egg whites or honey. If something is cruelty-free it doesn’t mean that it’s vegan – it means that neither the products nor their ingredients have been tested on animals. And vice-versa - not all vegan products are necessarily cruelty-free, although many products are both.

Ingredients to look out for:

Collagen: Collagen is often extracted from bones, connective tissue and skin – meaning it’s definitely not vegan-friendly.

Beeswax (aka cera alba, cera lava): Although vegetarian, beeswax (and honey) are not vegan

Carmine (aka cochineal, cochineal extract, crimson lake, natural red 4, C.I. 75470, E120 and carminic acid): This is a deep red pigment which is often taken from insects and beetles – agh.

Guanine (aka CI 75170): This is what often makes products shimmery or iridescent, however it’s often made from fish scales – mermaid makeup really isn’t vegan friendly!

Lanolin: Used as a super hydrating moisturiser, lanolin is made from the grease that’s extracted from sheep wool – not vegan, boo.

Squalene: This was originally sourced from the oil found in the liver of sharks but nowadays it’s quite common to product squalene from olive oil – so always double check!

Your go-to vegan shopping list…

We’ve searched up and down the beauty aisles for the very best completely vegan products, to tailor make a whole shopping list for you. Here’s what we’re loving, and what you can add to your basket, safe in the knowledge that no animals (or their byproducts) were harmed…

Words: Chloe Burcham