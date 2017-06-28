Beauty

27 Of The Prettiest Perfumes For Summer

Just close your eyes, spritz and transport yourself to a happy, sunny place.

Sophie Boyden
Wednesday, June 28, 2017 - 16:55

If the £12.47 left in your bank account means that the idea of an exotic holiday is a distant dream, have no fear. 

A spritz of your new summery scent may just be the perfect way to transport you to your happy place (laying on a hammock sipping on a strawberry daiquiri, obvs) for few seconds until you have to snap back to cold, hard reality.

Whether you’re after flowery, fresh notes or sexy, summery musk, here’s 27 scents we’ll be sniffing all season long.

The Prettiest Scents | Spring Summer 2017

  • Bobbi Brown, Beach Eau De Parfum, £52 for 50ml – The fresh blend of sand jasmine, sea spray and mandarin instantly transports you to chilling on the beach in Malibu with your sunnies on with not a care in the world. The dream.
    1 of 27
  • CK One Summer 2017 Eau de Toilette, £33 for 100ml – As well as being a nostalgic scent, the red-gold saffron reminds you of the fiery heat of the desert while the lime and cucumber smells like fresh, crisp air. Think sipping on a mojito at Coachella...
    2 of 27
  • Estee Lauder Bronze Goddess, £57 for 50ml - It smells like a glorious blend of suntan lotion, coconut-y goodness and endless summer all rolled into one with notes of bergamot, warm Amber and Tiare Flower combined with vanilla.
    3 of 27
  • H&M Carribean Crush Eau De Toilette, £6.99 – Inspired by the lush St Lucia rainforest, juicy mango meets exotic florals meets velvety musk and creamy coconut. We’re literally drooling right now.
    4 of 27
  • Tom Ford Sole Di Positano Eau De Parfum, £155 for 50ml – Citrusy, floral and inspired by the Italian coast? It’s already worth the price tag.
    5 of 27
  • Marc Jacobs Splash Rain Eau de Toilette, £37 for 100ml – it’s impossible to visualize British summer without a little rain and this white flower fragrance basically smells like a cool, refreshing summer shower in a bottle.
    6 of 27
  • Diptyque Eau Dominotee Multi-Use Fragrance, £55 for 200ml - This multitasking fragrance doubles up as a fabric softener, meaning both you and all of laundry will smell of fresh roses and patchouli. Another reason to never get out of bed…
    7 of 27
  • Chloé Love Story Eau Sensuelle Eau de Parfum, £47 for 30ml - Inspired by the sun setting on Paris (take us there now, please?), this scent is feminine, sensual and makes us really want to go searching for summer luuuurve right about now.
    8 of 27
  • Giorgio Armani Si Rose Signature Eau de Parfum, £69 for 50ml - Rose fanatics, listen up. This scent consists two of the most precious roses – May Rose and Turkish Rose – so you’re guaranteed to feel super fancy every time you wear it.
    9 of 27
  • Kiehls, Nashi Blossom & Pink Grapefruit, £24.50 for 30ml - Subtle enough for daily wear, the scent is perfect for those who love a bit of zesty citrus punch in their lives. The compliments will be flying in.
    10 of 27
  • Juicy Couture Malibu Surf, £24.50 for 75ml – A scent that won’t break the bank and is perfect for pretending you are a real-life sunkissed surfer gal. With pink watermelon, sparkling mandarin and strawberry, you’ll feel like you’re in an episode of 90210.
    11 of 27
  • DIOR Poison Girl Eau de Parfum, £47 for 30ml - A bittersweet floral fragrance with mouthwatering orange, Tonka Bean and Grasse Rose. Sounds good enough to eat… but we recommend you don’t.
    12 of 27
  • D&G Light Blue Eau Intense Eau de Parfum, £59 for 50ml – Inspired by the Mediterranean (& with a bottle as blue as the ocean), the best-selling scent now has top notes of luminous lemon & crisp Granny Smith apple with lower notes of jasmine & amber.
    13 of 27
  • Flower By Kenzo Eau de Lumière Eau de Toilette, £53 for 50ml - Remember the original Kenzo fragrance from 2000? This is a snazzy new update with citrusy bergamont, rose, jasmine and white musk. Spring af.
    14 of 27
  • Gucci Bamboo Limited Edition Eau De Parfum, £68 for 50ml - Perfect if you’re intense af but a softy on the inside, it blooms with notes of lily and vanilla, balanced with sandalwood and amber. So beaut.
    15 of 27
  • Kate Spade Walk on Air Sunshine 2nd Edition, £46 for 100ml - She’s only gone and re-issued her limited-edition scent, which consists of lily of the valley, magnolia and lychee blossom. Now that’s a scent cocktail we’d love to smother our bodies with.
    16 of 27
  • GUERLAIN Mon GUERLAIN Eau De Parfum, £45 for 30ml - The scent is inspired by Angelina Jolie so it’s already pretty badass, but the lavender, jasmine, sandalwood and vanilla make a dream spring summer concoction.
    17 of 27
  • ZARA WOMAN EAU DE TOILETTE, £15.99 for 75 ML - Isn’t this just the cutest bottle you’ve ever laid eyes on? Apart from looking totally instagrammable on your dressing table, the mix of pear, grapefruit, rose and ylang-ylang is a wonderful mix.
    18 of 27
  • Narciso Rodriguez Fleur Musc Eau De Parfum, £40 for 30ml - It’s one to add to your shopping list if you have a slight rose obsession & basically smells like a luxury pink flower bouquet (you know, the one we’re still waiting to receive from our admirers).
    19 of 27
  • Jo Malone London Garden Lilies Cologne, £46 for 30ml - The scent is meant to capture dawn at a lily pond, with water lilies, dewy green sap and lush ylang-ylang enhanced with white musk and a wisp of vanilla. Take us to this lily pond, please.
    20 of 27
  • Marc Jacobs Daisy Kiss Limited Edition Eau de Toilette, £29.99 for 50ml - A fresh twist on the original Daisy fragrance with bright peonies, pomelo nectar and rustic cedar wood. It’ll be the prettiest bottle in your perfume collection, too.
    21 of 27
  • Philosophy Pure Grace Summer Surf Eau de Toilette, £33 for 60ml - A refreshing subtle beach scent inspired by sunny summer memories and the salty ocean air. We can almost feel that sea breeze on our faces…
    22 of 27
  • Miu Miu L'Eau Bleue Eau de Parfum, £49 for 30ml - If you’re a fan of the signature scent, you’ll love this fresh update. The smell of morning dew, honeysuckle & sparkling lily of the valley almost makes us want to go running through some wheat fields.
    23 of 27
  • Missguided Babe Power Eau de Parfum, £25 for 80ml – One spritz of this and you turn into a bad-ass babe, apparently. If you’ve got a sweet tooth, you’ll love the grapefruit zest, pineapple, sour cherry, vanilla and candy floss notes. YUM.
    24 of 27
  • Jimmy Choo L'Eau Eau de Toilette, £36 for 40ml - Top notes of hibiscus flower and bergamot blend with sweet nectarine at the heart of the scent with some woody bottom notes. It’s like burying your face into a bed of flowers and taking a good sniff.
    25 of 27
  • Michael Kors Turquoise Eau De Parfum, £43 for 30ml - It’s a welcome whiff of fresh cucumber and lime on a sizzling summer’s day, while sitting in a deckchair sipping on a gin and elderflower. We wish.
    26 of 27
  • Viktor & Rolf Magic Liquid Diamonds Eau de Parfum - As part of a collection of six mystical scents, Magic Liquid Diamonds is floral-musky with pink pepper, peony, jasmine & patchouli. Sounds rather dreamy.
    27 of 27

