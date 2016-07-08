Beauty

This Sunset Eye Make-Up Trend Is The Instagram Beauty Look You Didn’t Know You Needed

Sophia Moir
Monday, May 29, 2017 - 15:10

If you thought crazy colourful make-up was just for festivals, we’ve discovered the latest colourful Insta beauty trend that will definitely brighten up your daily make-up routine.

It’s time to ditch your generic smokey eye because sunset-inspired eye make-up is so hot right now and Instagram is going a little CRAY CRAY over it.

The look consists of vibrant oranges, earthy terracotta reds and bold yellow tones - mimicking the shades of the most stunning sunset.

Instagram/limecrimemakeup
Our fave #sunseteye looks on Insta consist of a little gold or bronze-coloured glitter on the crease to create a beautiful dazzling effect.

BRB, just stocking up the Too Faced Sweet Peach eye shadow palette so we can try out this look in our bedrooms.

We’ve rounded up our fave #sunseteyes looks on Insta but you just need to do a quick search of the hashtag to get it all up in your feed.

Expectation: Sunset Eye 🌅 Reality: Glitter Rainbow 🌈 __used✨__ @anastasiabeverlyhills Modern Renaissance Palette @morphebrushes 35B Palette @urbandecaycosmetics Heavy Metal Glitter Liner in Midnight Cowboy @newyorkcolor Liquid Liner @maybelline Eye Studio Gel Liner @lorealmakeup Telescopic Carbon Black Mascara . . . . . . #motd #lotd #anastasiabeverlyhills #modernrenaissance #maybelline #morphebrushes #morphe35b #wakeupandmakeup #urbandecay #closeup #slay #undiscoveredmuas #makeupaddict #rainbowmakeup #sunseteyes #phillymua #glam #slave2beauty #loreal #colorful #makeupartist #selftaught #underdogmuas #makeuponfleek #undiscovered_muas #cutcrease #featuremuas #makeupporn #blendthatshit #glitter

A post shared by V I C T O R I A ⚡️💜 (@ultravioletbeauty_) on

When you unintentionally match the flowers at work 🌺 Also that one brow hair that's out of place is going to drive me crazy, but I'm trying to deal with it 😂😫 Eyes are @colourpopcosmetics Sunset themed shadows (can't stop using them) and lips are Out of Beach, also from @colourpopcosmetics topped with @sigmabeauty Lip Switch in Flip Flop. Highlight is @anastasiabeverlyhills Nicole Glow Kit. . . . . . . . . . #colourpopcosmetics #colourpop #colourpopme #colourpopcult #colourpopfun #colourpopaddict #blottedlip #sunseteyes #sigma #sigmabeauty #lipswitch #holographic #anatasiabeverlyhills #abh #anastasiabrows #nicoleglow #glowkit #highlight #facebeat #motd #fotd #makeup #makeupdaily #makeupaddict #makeuplove #mua #beauty #beautyblogger #norvina #hudabeauty

A post shared by briannacrow🌜 (@briannacrow) on

Sunset eyes are the new neutrals to me 🔥 Created this look using @morphebrushes 350 palette on my crease then Kill the Lights and Gold Digger pressed pigments on my lid and inner crease. #iluvsarahii #makeuptransformation #makeuptutorial #morphebrushes #sunseteyes

Sunset eyes using 'Gilded Carriage' #Superfoils via @vemakeup713 🌅 Available now on limecrime.com #limecrime

A post shared by Lime Crime (@limecrimemakeup) on

SUNSET EYES CUTCREASE 💛💖💜 PRODUCTS USED- PRIMER- Benefit Porefessional Primer FOUNDATION- Kryolan Creme Foundation in shades 'Alabaster' '#10' and 'NB'. CONCEALER- LA Girl Pro Conceal in Porcelain SETTING POWDER- Rimmel Match Perfection loose transulcent powder BRONZER- Napoleon Perdis Matte Bronzer CONTOUR- Kat Von D Shade and Light palette in 'Sombre' BLUSH- NYX blush in Pinched HIGHLIGHT- Anastasia Beverly Hills Nicole Guerrio Glow Kit in Kitty Kat SETTING SPRAY- Rimmel Prep and Set spray EYEBROWS- Anastasia Beverly Hills dipbrow in Taupe EYES- #sleekmakeup i-divine matte palette LIPS- L'Oréal Color Riche in 'Naomi's Delicate Rose' #benefit #kryolan #lagirl #katvond #nyx #napoleonperdis #rimmel #anastasiabeverlyhills #abh #nicoleguerrio #glowkit #prepandsetrimmel

A post shared by Chloe Indi Beechey (@chloebeechey_mua) on

WATCH how to do rainbow unicorn hair with Fudge Paintbox...

