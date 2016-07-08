This Sunset Eye Make-Up Trend Is The Instagram Beauty Look You Didn’t Know You Needed

If you thought crazy colourful make-up was just for festivals, we’ve discovered the latest colourful Insta beauty trend that will definitely brighten up your daily make-up routine.

It’s time to ditch your generic smokey eye because sunset-inspired eye make-up is so hot right now and Instagram is going a little CRAY CRAY over it.

The look consists of vibrant oranges, earthy terracotta reds and bold yellow tones - mimicking the shades of the most stunning sunset.

Instagram/limecrimemakeup

Our fave #sunseteye looks on Insta consist of a little gold or bronze-coloured glitter on the crease to create a beautiful dazzling effect.

BRB, just stocking up the Too Faced Sweet Peach eye shadow palette so we can try out this look in our bedrooms.

We’ve rounded up our fave #sunseteyes looks on Insta but you just need to do a quick search of the hashtag to get it all up in your feed.

