There's A Srsly Creative Way To Free The Nipple On Instagram Thanks To Nail Art

For Women, hands are at the very least needed to cover the lady nips that Instagram deems totally unacceptable, but one New York-City based nail artist is using them to free the nipple - ten times over.

Yep, Mei Kawajiri has been spoiling her clients with the gift of nip and it's actually creative AF.

Those fingertips are nothing short of a masterpiece with the nail nips ranging from big to small, dark to light and pierced to well, not-pierced. Talk about attention to detail.

Seriously though, this is a pretty cool contribution to the #FreeTheNipple campaign, a gender equality movement which began in 2012 in response to Instagram's penchant for removing images of women who dared to bare their nipples.

So next time you fancy getting your nails did just remember, who needs tips when you can have tits?

Words by Rachel Davies-Day