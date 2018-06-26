These Lush Foundation Sticks Are Going To Revolutionize Your Make-Up Bag

Ever looked into your make-up bag and wondered why nobody out there has designed a case for foundation that is even remotely creative?

Other than searching the width and breadth of the globe to find unique products to shove in their bath bombs, the team at Lush have now decided to try their hand at making make-up that little bit more extra.

Let's get checking out a bunch of guys doing their best to apply liquid lipstick...

They’ve announced the launch of their very own stick foundation, which essentially looks and sounds like a regular foundation that comes packaged in the form of an actual egg. For aesthetic purposes, obvs.

The Slap Sticks foundation comes in fourty shades, is a medium-coverage base, and is made using a combination of coconut oil and argan oil to help hydrate skin and give it a magical otherworldy glow.

Lush

Even better, the range sources materials from projects that support women and children in underprivileged countries – with the formula also happening to be cruelty free and 100% vegan.

Word of advice: Don’t rub the egg all over your face. It’s designed to be applied with either a brush or your fingertips to achieve a smooth coverage over the expanse of your skin.

Lush

The only downside is that the Lush Labs range is limited edition and will only be available to purchase online in the space of a one-month bracket. For anyone interested, the foundation will retail for £16.95 and is set to hit the web on 29th June.

May the odds be ever in your favour when it comes to selecting the right shade.