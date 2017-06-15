Beauty

This New Drug Will Give You A Natural Suntan Without Ever Going Outside

Could this spell the end of fake tan forever?

Thursday, June 15, 2017

Imagine a world in which you can get a Geordie glow without a helping hand from any sunlight, fake bake or even a single sunbed.

Sounds too good to be true tbh, but apparantly this could be a thing since some really smart scientists have spent 10 years researching and developing a drug that could actually change the skins pigment. As if.

It's no secret that UV rays are hella bad for your skin and it's reported that this developement could better protect us from them, potentially reducing the risk of skin cancer.

The guys over at Massachussets general hospital and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute have come up with a cream that, when applied to the skin, could stimulate the cells that produce the dark melanin pigment - that's what acts as a natural sun block by absorbing ultraviolet light.

Before you start frantically searching for a place that stocks this stuff, it's worth noting that more tests are needed to make sure the drug won't cause harm to humans - let's face it, beautifully bronzed skin isn't worth any nasty side effects.

“We are excited about the possibility of inducing dark pigment production in human skin without a need for either systemic exposure to a drug or UV exposure to the skin,” Dr David Fisher, chief of the Department of Dermatology at MGH, said.

He continued “We need to conduct safety studies, which are always essential with potential new treatment compounds, and better understand the actions of these agents. But it’s possible they may lead to new ways of protecting against UV-induced skin damage and cancer formation.” 

So we're probs not going to find it down the tanning aisle any time soon, besides, Dr David fisher said the real purpose of this is: "finding a strategy for protecting skin from UV radiation and cancer".

'Cause you know, there's more to life than being really, really, ridiculously good looking.

We eagerly anticipate the day we can better protect ourselves from UV rays, in the meantime, sunscreen is still our bestie.

