Beauty

This Incredibles 2 Eyeshadow Look Is So Good People Are Calling It Fake

But it is actually real, people are just in denial.

Tuesday, June 19, 2018 - 10:23

While we’re still struggling to master the art of doing eyeliner that doesn’t end up all over our face, one makeup artist has managed to create an actual work of art on hers. Well, work of art/iconic movie logo, same thing.

Lex Pérez took to Twitter to share her attempt, as she proved her love for all things Pixar with this now-viral eyeshadow situation that we won’t even try and attempt ourselves.

And not only did she incorporate the logo into her design, but she also added a whole smoky orange and red situation around the edges to really get the point across that she knows what she’s doing.

Of course the look went viral as soon as that niche group of Pixar and beauty lovers cottoned on, with everyone taking the time to let Lex know that she’s provided them with ultimate eye inspo.

She’s even shared with her fans what products she used, you know, so you can at least attempt it. 

You’re going to need the Certifeye Tropical Wonders Palette and BH Cosmetic’s Take Me to Brazil Palette to get started, and we imagine a whole load of patience and a steady hand wouldn’t go amiss either.

Though Lex’s look turned out to almost be too good, as people soon called her our for faking the whole thing. So she shared a video to shut down the haters and proved once and for all that she’s really just that good.

Brb, just going to cry our pathetic eyeliner attempts off.

