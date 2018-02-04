Beauty

This Make-Up Artist Is Creating Sculptures Out Of MAC Lipsticks And It’s Wild

We don't want to hear anyone claiming this is a "waste" of product

Monday, July 2, 2018 - 14:33

Most people might value their MAC lipstick collection more than their actual lives but a make-up artist called Theresa Nakhoul is now going viral for using the products to create a series of sculptures.

As reported by PopSugar, her Instagram account features some seriously creative designs made from the formula, including a stiletto, a man’s torso, a flower, and a tiny representation of a sports Ferrari. 

Let's get checking out a bunch of regular guys doing their best to apply liquid lipstick...

Because sharing is caring, she’s also uploaded a bunch of videos that show her carving out the shapes with the help of a wooden chisel. You know, just incase anyone wants to create their own rose-shaped lipstick at home.

So I've done a few more @maccosmetics lipstick sculptures. Can't wait to share them. I've recorded some for video content also. #fb

This isn’t the only unusual thing the MUA does with her products, having posted several drawings made entirely from eyeshadow, bronzer, and other make-up products.

Not to mention that time she recreated a scene from Michelangelo's "The Creation of Adam” on her actual arm. 

Modern Renaissance Art

While a few people out there have accused her of “wasting make-up” others have nothing but praise for the level of patience, creativity, and concentration that goes into each sculpture: “You are so talented,” one person said, as another described her work as “next level amazing.”

Family photo

Family photo

A post shared by Theresa Nakhoul (@theresanakhoul) on

Theresa currently has 31,000 followers on Instagram and 178 subscribers on YouTube, but we’re expecting that number to sky-rocket in no time. So, waste of time or seriously imaginative?

Let us know with a tweet @MTVUK.

 

Latest News

Charlotte Crosby Shows Off Her Surprising Natural Hair And Her 'Jelly' Belly To Prove Instagram Isn't Real
How To Watch Wireless Festival 2018 On MTV
Pokemon Sun &amp; Moon Legendaries
Here's The ONLY Way To Grab This Special, Limited-time Legendary Pokémon
Fans Fear For Charlotte Crosby As She Sustains Extensive 'Injuries' On Both Legs
How The Bisexual Lighting Meme Made Me Feel Seen
Fab LGBTQ+ Glow Ups That Will Make You Even Prouder To Be You
Why Celebrating Pride Matters More Than Ever Right Now
This Make-Up Artist Is Creating Sculptures Out Of MAC Lipsticks And It’s Wild
Primark Is Ditching Dress Sizes In A Bid To Become 'More Inclusive'
The Reviews Of This Savage X Fenty Robe Will Inspire You To Buy It Immediately
Janelle Monáe Ft. Grimes - Pynk - Music Video
18 Of The Queerest Moments Of #20GayTeen
The Best Moisturisers For Acne Prone Skin
Charlotte Crosby’s Favourite Position With Josh Ritchie Isn’t What We Expected
The Best Face Mask For Your Skin Type
Love Island's Josh Denzel's Ex Fully Exposes His Cheating Past
Love Island Fans Have Complained To Ofcom Over ‘Cruel’ Treatment Of Dani Dyer
Kylie Jenner gushes over baby Stormi Webster on Snapchat
Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable New Pics Of Baby Stormi Webster
Liam Payne earned a lot less than Cheryl last year
Liam Payne And Cheryl Announce Split
James Arthur
James Arthur Says He’s Retiring From Music Soon
From Ariana Grande To Ashley Graham: 10 Celebrities Who Have Embraced Their So-Called Imperfections

More From Beauty

This Make-Up Artist Is Creating Sculptures Out Of MAC Lipsticks And It’s Wild
The Best Moisturisers For Acne Prone Skin
The Best Face Mask For Your Skin Type
8 Ways To Give Yourself Glowing Summer Celeb Skin
SOS: What To Do When Your Hair Turns Green On Holiday
13 Hair Inspo Pics To Screenshot And Take To Your Hairdresser Right Now
Kylie Jenner Just Revealed A Load Of Makeup Tips That We're Stealing Immediately
These Lush Foundation Sticks Are Going To Revolutionize Your Make-Up Bag
This Model Had The Best Response To People Bodyshaming Her Bikini Pics
11 Brand New Summer Fragrances That’ll Transport You To A Beach In The Tropics
Troye Sivan in the &#039;Bloom&#039; music video, 2018
6 Ways To Rock The Primary Colour Trend This Summer
The Summer Fragrance You Should Wear Based On Your Horoscope

Trending Articles

Vicky Pattison Posts A Totally Unedited Selfie In Solidarity With Love Island’s Samira
Fans Fear For Charlotte Crosby As She Sustains Extensive 'Injuries' On Both Legs
Love Island's Josh Denzel's Ex Fully Exposes His Cheating Past
Zayn References Gigi Hadid Break-Up In New Beyoncé Cover
Charlotte Crosby’s Favourite Position With Josh Ritchie Isn’t What We Expected
Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson Has Something To Say About Her Corrective Nose Job Surgery
Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About The Realities Of Parenthood For The First Time
Charlotte Crosby Shows Off Her Surprising Natural Hair And Her 'Jelly' Belly To Prove Instagram Isn't Real
Kourtney Kardashian and Joyce Bonelli attend the WWD and Variety&#039;s Stylemakers event at Smashbox Studios on November 15, 2015
The Kardashians' Ex-MUA Joyce Bonelli Posts Savage Instagram About The Fam
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin in Miami
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s Relationship Confirmed To Be “Heating Up”
From Ariana Grande To Ashley Graham: 10 Celebrities Who Have Embraced Their So-Called Imperfections
Love Island Fans Have Complained To Ofcom Over ‘Cruel’ Treatment Of Dani Dyer