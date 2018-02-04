This Make-Up Artist Is Creating Sculptures Out Of MAC Lipsticks And It’s Wild

Most people might value their MAC lipstick collection more than their actual lives but a make-up artist called Theresa Nakhoul is now going viral for using the products to create a series of sculptures.

As reported by PopSugar, her Instagram account features some seriously creative designs made from the formula, including a stiletto, a man’s torso, a flower, and a tiny representation of a sports Ferrari.

Because sharing is caring, she’s also uploaded a bunch of videos that show her carving out the shapes with the help of a wooden chisel. You know, just incase anyone wants to create their own rose-shaped lipstick at home.

This isn’t the only unusual thing the MUA does with her products, having posted several drawings made entirely from eyeshadow, bronzer, and other make-up products.

Not to mention that time she recreated a scene from Michelangelo's "The Creation of Adam” on her actual arm.

While a few people out there have accused her of “wasting make-up” others have nothing but praise for the level of patience, creativity, and concentration that goes into each sculpture: “You are so talented,” one person said, as another described her work as “next level amazing.”

Family photo

Theresa currently has 31,000 followers on Instagram and 178 subscribers on YouTube, but we’re expecting that number to sky-rocket in no time. So, waste of time or seriously imaginative?

