This Model Had The Best Response To People Bodyshaming Her Bikini Pics

Proving that you should never let anyone else dictate what you should or shouldn’t do, a model by the name of Diana Veras had the perfect response to a bodyshamer who tried to make her feel bad about her figure.

Having posted an image of herself wearing a pink gingham bikini on Twitter, the 22-year-old initially wrote a comment that suggested she was happy with her body: “Hello, summer is here and I look fab,” she said.

Let's get checking out a bunch of guys doing their best to apply fake lashes...

It wasn’t long before a troll climbed out the woodwork to drop the cruel comment: “You're fat” which resulted in the badass model hitting back that there’s literally nothing wrong with carrying a bit of weight: “And? The f*ck lmaoooo" she said.

Diana took to Twitter again the following day to post more photos of herself wearing the same swimsuit, proving that trolls will only ever have the opposite effect they’re aiming for.

"Here's more of my lil chubby ass in a bathing suit since it offends men so much," she wrote, before adding: “U guys r so sweet n supportive and I'm so thankful that y'all drag any trolls that try 2 make me feel bad about myself, so thank u. Love u all thanks for the constant support.”

This comes after she gave an interview to Teen Vogue about the industry’s attitude towards models with different body shapes: “At the end of the day, I know I'm representing teenage girls who look like me, and I never had that," she pointed out.

sooOoo smooth sooOoo smooth A post shared by @ mynamesdiana on Jun 22, 2018 at 5:03pm PDT

And while the "fat" debate has since been deleted from her social profiles, her message surrounding the word still stands strong.