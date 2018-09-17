Beauty

This MUA Is Showing Off Her Acne In The Most Beautiful Way

Rocio Cervantes is showcasing her blemishes by turning them into stars and it's ev-er-y-thing.

Jordan Platt
Wednesday, September 19, 2018 - 16:37

One particular MUA is proving that no matter the skin you’re in, you’re beautiful. Rocio Cervantes has posted multiple pictures of herself online showing how she deals with breakouts.

Having adult acne can be a proper pain in the ass, but Rocio is using make up in order to highlight her blemishes by turning them into stars. Shooketh.

Hi loves it’s late I know I’m sorry but I did this right now it was a concept I had for awhile now it came out of frustration as you all know (since I speak about it so much lol) my acne hinders my ability to do anything last night I was thinking how it would be if I didn’t have acne what I would look like and afterwards I was so ashamed of myself for thinking that because I am beautiful so I hope anyone dealing with anything whether it be acne or not knows that they will get through it I love y’all that’s all (btw I put the stickers down first and then I packed on my foundation took the stickers off and Bam)lol ❤️ Here are details of what I used Foundation @makeupforeverofficial foundation stick Set with @rimmellondonus translucent powder Contour @anastasiabeverlyhills @norvina fawn Glow @anastasiabeverlyhills Dream glow kit “Magic” Brows @anastasiabeverlyhills Ebony brow definer Eyes @certifeye Tropical wonders palette and The dynasty palette Lashes are from @blushtribe I’m not sure whah the style is sorry! Lips @morphebrushes trippy gloss lined with @gerardcosmetics nude Stickers from hobby lobby!

She took to Twitter to let as many people as would listen (which is a lot) know that she wanted to find a way to embrace her skin, saying: “I thought why not put star stickers on top of them.”

“I’ve been super frustrated not been able to do make up so this came out of frustration...but I really like it and I hope anyone dealing with any skin condition can know they are not alone,” she added.

Rocio placed star stickers over her acne before applying foundation and going through the rest of her routine, then took the stickers off to reveal the star shaped blemishes. Beaut. 

In an interview with Teen Vogue (seriously, a lot of people listened), the MUA spoke about how she came up with the look: “One of my signature looks is my inner corner star.”

“I’ve been struggling so much with acne as of late, and thought why not just cover it with stars. I already had the concept in my head for a long time, so it was just a matter of executing it," she said.

Appaz she first filmed a YouTube tutorial for the starry look but it didn’t turn out as well as she’d hoped, so she turned to Twitter and Instagram instead. And it’s a lewk.

She went on to tell the publication that: “This was my way of making myself feel better and reminding myself that I am beautiful.”

Incredibly she’s inspiring a lot more than just herself to feel beautiful in their own skin, and we’re so here for that level of positivity.

Keep doing you, Rocio. Werk.

