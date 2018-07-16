This Skincare WIll Protect Your Skin From Your Mobile Phone And Laptop

If you're into skincare / your face not prematurely looking like a saggy leather arm chair, then you've probably already incorporated a few SPF laden products into your daily routine.

But it turns out that protecting yourself from UVA and UVB rays isn't enough and new research suggests that blue light - that is light that comes from the sun but also from your digital devices - is also pretty bad for your skin.

And with us all working on computers plus checking Twitter, Facebook and our messages hundreds of times a day, the level of blue light we're exposing our skin to has never been greater. In fact, the effects of an eight hour work day spent on a computer on your skin is comparable to spending 20 minutes in the midday sun.

Scary, we know - particularly when you find out that blue light is arguably more damaging to skin than UVAs and Bs due to its ability to penetrate deeper into the skin.

Luckily you don't have to go cold turkey on your meme habit though, and can instead just pick up a skincare product that factors protection from blue light into it.

Enter bareMinerals, who have just launched a new product to help protect you from all the nasties, be that the effects of blue light, pollution or UV rays.

Called Complexion Rescue Defense SPF 30, it's a protective moisturiser with a tint that goes on velvety smooth and keeps skin hydrated as well as protected from all the above all day long.

If you like your coverage a little fuller, follow it up with the Complexion Rescue - the tinted gel cream formula is buildable and a water-based non-comedogenic, so perfect for anyone who dreads adding oily formulas to their skin.

