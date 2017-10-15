This YouTuber's Hair Fell Out After Using A $20 Relaxer From A Drugstore

Making any kind of permanent alteration to your body/hair/face comes with a set of side-effects that can occasionally be off-putting, but YouTuber Hannah Forcier has been particularly unlucky.

In an upsetting video posted on her channel, Hannah goes into detail about how one simple mistake caused all her hair to fall out - with the emotional upload since racking up over five million views.

Let's all get checking out Munroe Bergdorf opening up about the discussion around racism...

The situation all went down after Hannah purchased a $20 drugstore relaxer cream - which - for people who aren't up to scratch on beauty products, is best described as a reverse perm used to chemically straighten hair.

"A year ago I went from having very long brown hair to bleaching it out for the first time ever and dying it pink. I want you guys to understand that I use my hair as a whole other thing to express myself and then the other day everything kind of changed."

YouTube/HannahForcier

"I bought this new product for my hair that I thought would help it and so I covered my hair in the cream, waited the correct amount of time and I got in the shower.

"I was trying to wash it out and it started feeling really clumpy. I could feel my hair coming out and going down my back and you could hear it splashing in the water.

"It started coming out in patches and then the more I tried to wash the product out to make sure that it was gone, the more I felt like my hair was coming out."

"I already knew it was really bad because I could see that the water wasn't going down the drain anymore."

A trip to the hairdressers confirmed the worst: "I told the salon I hadn't seen how bad it was, so I didn't want to look in the mirror. They flipped the chair around and took my hat off for me, and they told me that my hair was now too short and there was nothing they could do about it. The only thing that they could think to do was to just cut it all off."

The lesson we can all learn from this tale is that relaxers shouldn't be used at home or on chemically damaged (particularly bleached) hair.

The YouTuber has since revealed that she won't be pursuing legal action against the unnamed company, due to the fact the warnings about improper use were clearly listed on the product.

It might not have been what Hannah was aiming for, but we happen to think that brunette buzzcut is a pretty high-fashion look. Hopefully, her 129,000 subscribers won't be making the same mistake anytime soon.