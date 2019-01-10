Beauty

Urban Decay Is Launching An Entire Make Up Collection Dedicated To Eyebrows

If your brows aren't on point in 2019, are you even living?

Thursday, January 10, 2019 - 10:18

The make-up gods have blessed us with some more products to become obsessed over in 2019 with Urban Decay announcing that they’re about to drop a range completely dedicated to eyebrows.

As anyone who lives in the 21st century will know, there’s literally nothing more important in this life than having a strong, well-defined, but not massively overbearing set of eyebrows.

The wizards at Urban Decay have therefore decided to drop five new tools that – when used together – will leave will anyone with a seriously enviable face area. 

The brand are set to launch a finish formula that comes in a totally clear shade to lock brows into place. This will retail for an affordable £17 and should be used in conjunction with the dual-ended brow primer and cream to add volume. 

Urban Decay

On top of that, the brand are launching a brow blade that comes in seven different shades to help users fill in sparse patches of hair. This will retail at a similar £18 and can be used alongside a £20 palette formula to assist with blending.

Urban Decay

The products are set to drop on February 28th, are surprisingly affordable, and come in a variety of shades to ensure that every make-up lover out there has the ability to achieve perfect brows without forking out on an expensive makeover.

Let’s face it, if the only achievement you manage in 2019 is owning a set of truly excellent brows, then that’s still a year of great success.

 

Latest News

Teen Mom UK’s Chloe Patton Admits She ‘Grew Up Overnight’ When She Had Son Marley As She Hits Back At Young Mum Stereotypes – Exclusive
Teen Mom UK’s Shannon Wise Explains How Her Relationship With Boyfriend Charlie Is Going After A Tough Series – Exclusive
Teen Mom UK’s Sassi Simmonds Admits Her Life Has Been Turned Upside Down After Her ‘Happy Ever After Crashed’ – Exclusive
Teen Mom UK’s Chloe Patton Reveals Jordan Edwards ‘Struggles With His Emotions’ In The Brand New Series – Exclusive
Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Explains She’s Finally Enjoying A Good Friendship With Ste Rankine: ‘We Feel Like A Family Unit’ – Exclusive
What No Ones Tells You About Graduating From University
What No One Tells You About Graduating From University
Instagram brands you should be following in 2019.
The Instagram Brands You NTK About For 2019
Introducing #JanuHairy: The Body Positive Movement Taking Over Instagram
Charlotte Crosby Is Left Red-Faced In Hilarious Skin Peel Saga
1 Month Backpacking in Thailand: The Ultimate Itinerary You Need
1 Month Backpacking in Thailand: The Ultimate Itinerary You Need
BLACKPINK Announce World Tour Bringing Them To Europe, North America And Australia
Vicky Pattison Is Loving All Her 'Bits' In Real AF Bikini Video Following Unflattering Pap Shots
Urban Decay Is Launching An Entire Make Up Collection Dedicated To Eyebrows
Teen Mom UK’s Megan Salmon-Ferrari Reveals She’s ‘Civil’ With Dylan Siggers As She Opens Up About Life As A Single Parent – Exclusive
Margot Robbie Is Officially Starring In The Barbie Movie
How to be a baller on a budget.
The Best Celeb Snapchat Accounts You Need To Be Following In 2019
Vicky Pattison attends her sister&#039;s wedding
Vicky Pattison Explains What's Really Going On In Wedding Photos She's Getting 'Attacked' Over
How to be a baller on a budget.
How To Be A Baller On A Budget
Chris Hughes.
Love Island's Chris Hughes Reveals Brother's Testicular Cancer Diagnosis
11 Surprisingly Motivational Memes To Help You Get Through Today

More From Beauty

Instagram brands you should be following in 2019.
The Instagram Brands You NTK About For 2019
Charlotte Crosby Is Left Red-Faced In Hilarious Skin Peel Saga
Urban Decay Is Launching An Entire Make Up Collection Dedicated To Eyebrows
Holly Hagan undergoes cosmetic procedure on smile lines
Holly Hagan Shares Before And After Cheek Filler And Smile Line Removal Procedure
Marnie Simpson hair
Marnie Simpson's Short Hair Selfie Is Seriously Dividing Fans
Kyle Christie
Kyle Christie Chops Off His 'Mop' | MTV Celeb
Chloe Ferry gets her hair cut.
Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry Has Officially Had The Chop And Fans Are Loving It
12 Christmas And NYE Makeup Looks To Steal From Instagram
What it&#039;s like to be an MUA at the MTV EMAs.
How I Got My Job: Head of Glam For The MTV EMAs
Holly Hagan
Holly Hagan Shares Side By Side Boob Pics To Show The Difference After Breast Reduction
Riverdale’s Camila Mendes Blends Her Make-Up Using An Actual Pancake
Ariana Grande.
Ariana Grande Just Cut Off Her Ponytail

Trending Articles

Vicky Pattison attends her sister&#039;s wedding
Vicky Pattison Explains What's Really Going On In Wedding Photos She's Getting 'Attacked' Over
Charlotte Crosby Is Left Red-Faced In Hilarious Skin Peel Saga
Vicky Pattison leg injury
Vicky Pattison Sustains Gruesome Injury At Her Sister's Wedding
Teen Mom UK New Series: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Returns As The Cast Tease Breakdowns, Break-Ups And Plenty Of Emotional Moments – Exclusive
Aaron Chalmers/ ex announces pregnancy
Ex On The Beach Babe Becca Edwards Shares First Bump Pic As She Announces Pregnancy
Vicky Pattison Is Loving All Her 'Bits' In Real AF Bikini Video Following Unflattering Pap Shots
Teen Mom UK’s Megan Salmon-Ferrari Reveals She’s ‘Civil’ With Dylan Siggers As She Opens Up About Life As A Single Parent – Exclusive
There&#039;s a way to secretly view WhatsApp group chats.
How To Read A Whatsapp Message Without Them Knowing
Scotty T set to star in Jack and his Giant Beanstalk.
Geordie Shore's Scotty T Lands Starring Role In Adults-Only Panto
Holly Hagan gets her tattoo of Kyle Christie&#039;s face removed.
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Shows Fans The Removal Of Her Kyle Christie Tattoo
Teen Mom UK’s Sassi Simmonds Admits Her Life Has Been Turned Upside Down After Her ‘Happy Ever After Crashed’ – Exclusive
Teen Mom UK’s Chloe Patton Admits She ‘Grew Up Overnight’ When She Had Son Marley As She Hits Back At Young Mum Stereotypes – Exclusive