Urban Decay Is Launching An Entire Make Up Collection Dedicated To Eyebrows

The make-up gods have blessed us with some more products to become obsessed over in 2019 with Urban Decay announcing that they’re about to drop a range completely dedicated to eyebrows.

As anyone who lives in the 21st century will know, there’s literally nothing more important in this life than having a strong, well-defined, but not massively overbearing set of eyebrows.

The wizards at Urban Decay have therefore decided to drop five new tools that – when used together – will leave will anyone with a seriously enviable face area.

The brand are set to launch a finish formula that comes in a totally clear shade to lock brows into place. This will retail for an affordable £17 and should be used in conjunction with the dual-ended brow primer and cream to add volume.

On top of that, the brand are launching a brow blade that comes in seven different shades to help users fill in sparse patches of hair. This will retail at a similar £18 and can be used alongside a £20 palette formula to assist with blending.

The products are set to drop on February 28th, are surprisingly affordable, and come in a variety of shades to ensure that every make-up lover out there has the ability to achieve perfect brows without forking out on an expensive makeover.

Let’s face it, if the only achievement you manage in 2019 is owning a set of truly excellent brows, then that’s still a year of great success.