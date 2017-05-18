Beauty

Spring/Summer Beauty Products That Vloggers Are Using RN

Thursday, May 18, 2017 - 16:03

If you’re a bit skint at the moment and trying really hard to save up some pennies, then stop what you’re doing and step away from this article, STAT.

It’s a scientific fact that you probably won’t make it ’til the end without buying anything - or at least adding a load of must-have products to your wish list.

That’s just the effect vloggers have on us these days. They show us a product to the camera that’s responsible for their shiny pretty faces, and their even shinier prettier hair, and then we wanna buy it. Simple.

But what are all your favourite YouTubers loving at the moment? What do you need to be adding to your shopping basket asap?

Here’s a load of spring/summer beauty products that vloggers are using and loving right now.

Benefit Hoola Lite

Pale girls, get ready to praise the makeup gods. After years of us heading out looking ever so slightly orange, Benefit have finally created their iconic Hoola Bronzer in a lighter shade.

With its finely-milled formula and seamless blending abilities, is perfect for adding a little bit of warmth to a not-so-tanned face. According to a whole load of YouTubers right now, it's a serious hit.

Iconic Highlighter Drops

The blinding highlight trend isn't going anywhere any time soon. In fact, vloggers are still on the hunt for the holy grail product that can make them look glowier and shinier than an actual disco ball.

And they seem to have found it in the form of these liquid metal drops. Thanks to ALL the big names raving about it, Iconic's ultimate highlighter is forever selling out. Grab a bottle whenever you get the chance. 

Milk Makeup Cooling Water

The must-have beauty brand right now? Milk Makeup, duh, thanks to their effortlessly cool packaging and unique products like the Holographic Highlight Stick and in particular, the Cooling Water.

Ideal for hot summer holidays (or just your day to day routine), this stuff is sleep in a stick. De-puff your eyes instantly and hydrate your skin with their vegan fusion of seawater and caffeine. 

The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5

Speaking of buzz brands, they don't come much more hyped than Deciem's The Ordinary - and the worst part is that it's totally justified. Beauty bloggers and vloggers LOVE their stuff and you will too, because it's top quality skincare formulas for budget prices.

Their best-selling hyaluronic acid 2% + B5 might sound fancy but for a few pounds you get a lightweight, easily absorbed serum which works to rehydrate skin on a multi-depth level. Perfect for that glowy summer skin.

The Makeup Bullet

Queen NikkiTutorials tells you something's worth buying? You buy it. Enter her new obsession The Makeup Bullet, which gives you way more control and speed in the application of your makeup.

It's smaller than your average sponge, but sits snugly on a finger to help you get your base S-N-A-T-C-H-E-D.

Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray

Some products just won't quit and have been forever popping up in YouTube videos since the dawn of time. Urban Decay's makeup sprays are one of 'em, particularly their All Nighter Spray which can help to combat your makeup meltdowns.

Particularly great for big nights out or wearing makeup in the heat, All Nighter's formula will let your makeup last for up to 16 hours without melting, fading or settling into fine lines.

Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

Making an appearance in a Zoella favourites video is kind of a big deal, so if you're on the hunt for a new, fast-absorbing body moisturiser that won't leave you sticky all spring/summer, try this one.

It's super rich and nourishing, glides on easily, and claims to leave you with firmer, smoother skin (particularly on your bum) while also smelling deeeelicious. Sounds like a winner.

Pixi Glow Mist

Pixi has got to be one of the ultimate obsessions amongst beauty vloggers for its super affordable products that actually work, and your skincare stash totally needs their glow mist this summer.

Described as an 'illuminating potion', it's enriched with 13 natural oils, aloe vera and fruit extracts to refresh, relieve redness and hydrate, while also acting as a great makeup primer or midday spritz. Oh, and you can use it on your hair too. Impressive eh?

Anastasia Moon Child Glow Kit

It wouldn't be a YouTuber Beauty Guide without at least some mention of Anastasia Beverly Hills. Vloggers will literally never stop loving this brand, but it's their highlight palettes in particular which everyone is living for in SS17.

The Moon Child Glow Kit offers something a little bit different; metallic-finish highlighters that offer a celestial skin finish in icy cool shades. The glow is reeeeal.

Clarins Lip Oil

Wearing heavy lip products on sunny days is no fun, so that's probably why everyone is obsessed with the Clarins Lip Oils right now, which give a subtle sheen of colour while acting as a lip care treatment.

They're infused with plant oils to nourish and enhance your lips' natural beauty, and you'll find one in the makeup bag of pretty much ANY vlogger.

Anastasia Modern Renaissance Palette

And last but not least, are you even a YouTuber if you don't own the Modern Renaissance Palette? Particularly dreamy for blue eyes, the warm-toned reds, pinks and oranges have got summer nights written all over them.

The pigmentation is killer, the buttery-soft formulas are easily blended, and the variety of looks that you can create makes it totally worth the slightly hefty price tag. Makeup goals.

Happy shopping.

Words by Lucy Wood

Words by Lucy Wood

