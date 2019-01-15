Beauty

Why Barbie Isn’t The Hero We Need In 2019

Surely it's time to bin the unrealistic beauty standards

Tuesday, January 15, 2019 - 20:46


Of all the things we thought 2019 might bring us, a live-action adaption of Barbie isn’t something that even crossed our minds as a possibility.

The Mattel doll has a sixty year legacy of controversy and recent attempts to drag it into the 21st century have all stumbled at the first hurdle. In an era of #TimesUp, #EffYourBeautyStandards, and #EverydaySexism, it isn’t hard to see why Barbie would be a divisive character. 

She represents an ideal that only grown adults can fully understand is bogus and that young girls spend countless damaging years trying to emulate only to find that it’s literally physically impossible to do so.  

Getty

Her measurements in the real world translate to a 39in bust, an 18in waist, 33in hips and a size three shoe and her estimated human weight of 110lbs would, at the height of 5ft 9in, put her firmly in the anorexic category. 

Even so, impressionable children around the world look to her as the pinnacle of beauty; a blonde, white woman whose very feet are designed to look good in a high heel and whose sequence of “professional” outfits are arguably more about fashion than actual brains.  

Margot Robbie – who will be playing the lead role in the film – has claimed that the doll “promotes confidence, curiosity and communication throughout a child’s journey to self-discovery” but does dropping those buzzwords really make it so?  

Getty

To their credit, Mattel have attempted to introduce a range of Barbie dolls with different skin tones, body types, and foot shapes, but the everlasting and most enduring image of the doll remains the original and most problematic version.  

An insider has claimed that the movie will address some of the negative attitudes about Barbie and will even attempt to reframe her in a feminist light. The character has been described as having “distinctly untraditional views” despite her “traditional” appearance. 

What’s interesting about the production is that Amy Schumer was initially on board to portray the icon in what would’ve marked a huge win for body positivity. Instead, the movie will play it safe with an on-the-nose portrayal of Barbie in her most famous and much maligned form. 

We can’t help but feel that the studios have missed a trick on this by overlooking an opportunity to come through with a diverse and body-positive reflection of a character that plenty of people have grown up having mixed feelings about. 

After all, life in plastic isn’t always fantastic and young girls who are already being exposed to photoshopped and so-called “flawless” bodies on their Instagram feed don’t need another idol who promotes unhealthy and unachievable beauty standards. 

Latest News

Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Shares Her Parenting Horror Stories As She Admits She 'Doesn't Enjoy Taking Brooklyn Out Anymore' - Exclusive
Teen Mom UK’s Chloe Patton Admits She ‘Grew Up Overnight’ When She Had Son Marley As She Hits Back At Young Mum Stereotypes – Exclusive
15 Almost Too Accurate Memes About Ghosting
Troye Sivan and Lauv Just Made A Sleep Playlist Together For ‘No Reason At All’
Charlotte Crosby responds to rumours she&#039;s pregnant
Charlotte Crosby Responds To Pregnancy Speculation Over This Pic
Noah Centineo spotted in Los Angeles.
Noah Centineo Is Starring In A New Netflix Movie And We’re Already Obsessed
The Most Google Questions About Vaginas, Answered
Geordie Shore and Just Tattoo Of Us star Scotty Timlin goes totally naked in mirror selfie
Scotty T Reportedly Pulled Out Of Adults-Only Panto Last Minute For This Reason
Geordie Shore&#039;s Abbie Holborn before and after surgery
Zahida Allen Takes Down A Troll Who Claims Abbie Holborn Has Had Too Much 'Work' Done
Millie Bobby Brown Defends Penn Badgley's Character In Netflix's 'You'
Piers Morgan drags Little Mix over &#039;Strip&#039; single teaser.
Little Mix Will Be Performing At The BRITs 2019 After High Demand From Fans
Geordie Shore cast 10 year challenge
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson, Scotty T and Vicky Pattison Share Ten Year Challenge Throwbacks
Teen Mom UK 5 First Look: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Reveals Aftermath Of Messy Split From Dylan Siggers: ‘So Much Has Happened’
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 - Young T &amp; Bugsey
Young T & Bugsey Talk Making It From Nottingham & Performing With Stormzy
Teen Mom UK’s Shannon Wise Explains How Her Relationship With Boyfriend Charlie Is Going After A Tough Series – Exclusive
Why Barbie Isn’t The Hero We Need In 2019
The answers to the most googled questions about sex
The Most Googled Questions About Sex, Answered
How To Get Out Of The Friend Zone, By People Who've Actually Done It
Charlotte Crosby Stalks Boyf Josh Ritchie’s Insta And Isn't Happy With 'Naked' Pics – Exclusive
Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson
Did You Spot The Mistake Everyone Is Commenting On In This Marnie Simpson Photo?

More From Beauty

Why Barbie Isn’t The Hero We Need In 2019
Instagram brands you should be following in 2019.
The Instagram Brands You NTK About For 2019
Charlotte Crosby Is Left Red-Faced In Hilarious Skin Peel Saga
Urban Decay Is Launching An Entire Make Up Collection Dedicated To Eyebrows
Holly Hagan undergoes cosmetic procedure on smile lines
Holly Hagan Shares Before And After Cheek Filler And Smile Line Removal Procedure
Marnie Simpson hair
Marnie Simpson's Short Hair Selfie Is Seriously Dividing Fans
Kyle Christie
Kyle Christie Chops Off His 'Mop' | MTV Celeb
Chloe Ferry gets her hair cut.
Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry Has Officially Had The Chop And Fans Are Loving It
12 Christmas And NYE Makeup Looks To Steal From Instagram
What it&#039;s like to be an MUA at the MTV EMAs.
How I Got My Job: Head of Glam For The MTV EMAs
Holly Hagan
Holly Hagan Shares Side By Side Boob Pics To Show The Difference After Breast Reduction
Riverdale’s Camila Mendes Blends Her Make-Up Using An Actual Pancake

Trending Articles

Marnie Simpson and Chet Johnson tattoo
Marnie Simpson Reveals Chet Johnson's Huge New Tattoo Of A Familiar Face
Geordie Shore&#039;s Abbie Holborn before and after surgery
Zahida Allen Takes Down A Troll Who Claims Abbie Holborn Has Had Too Much 'Work' Done
Teen Mom UK 5 First Look: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Reveals Aftermath Of Messy Split From Dylan Siggers: ‘So Much Has Happened’
Geordie Shore cast 10 year challenge
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson, Scotty T and Vicky Pattison Share Ten Year Challenge Throwbacks
Charlotte Crosby responds to rumours she&#039;s pregnant
Charlotte Crosby Responds To Pregnancy Speculation Over This Pic
Charlotte Crosby And Abbie Holborn Are Losing It Over Holly Hagan’s Toned Bikini Body
Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson
Did You Spot The Mistake Everyone Is Commenting On In This Marnie Simpson Photo?
Teen Mom UK’s Sassi Simmonds Admits Her Life Has Been Turned Upside Down After Her ‘Happy Ever After Crashed’ – Exclusive
Geordie Shore&#039;s Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby's Latest Post About Josh Ritchie Will Probably Make You Cry
Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Shares Her Parenting Horror Stories As She Admits She 'Doesn't Enjoy Taking Brooklyn Out Anymore' - Exclusive
Teen Mom UK’s Shannon Wise Explains How Her Relationship With Boyfriend Charlie Is Going After A Tough Series – Exclusive
Ariana Grande Just Got A Tattoo Of A Pokémon Character And It’s Pretty Large