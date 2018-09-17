Beauty

Winter Lip Colours You Need To Get On Board With Immediately

It's going to be winter any second now, we can just feel it in the air. And in the beauty departments of most shops.

Monday, September 17, 2018 - 14:45

Now that winter is fast approaching it’s time to switch out those summer lip colours and say hello to the shades that are going to be your new best friends throughout the festive season. Yes that’s right, we’re already talking about Christmas.

From Buxom’s bold new matte lip shades to Chanel’s subtle yet equally as tempting winter colours, we’re going to need some help in narrowing down our 2018 selection.

Buxon Va-Va-Plump Shine Liquid Lipstick in Stay The Night - £15

Buxom’s brand new plumping range of liquid lipsticks come in more shades than we could ever dream of, but Stay The Night is a firm fave for the winter season.

Chanel Rouge Coco - £31

Chanel’s Ultra Hydrating lip colours will not only do same job as your ever-loyal lip balm, but it will also provide the perfect amount of colour. So a win win, then.

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution in Glastonberry- £24

This self-proclaimed ‘phenomenally long-wearing’ matte revolution means you can probably go out in a snow storm and still look like you’re off to the Oscars. Not that anyone has ever thought that on a snow day.

Nars Full Vinyl Lip Lacquer in Abruzzo - £23

When we found out Nars added Vitamin E to their lip lacquer it was an immediate decision to buy it in several shades. Though if it’s party season you’re most looking forward to, might we suggest the Arbuzzo shade? JAZZY.

Morphe Mega Matte Lipstick in Morphe - £10

Morphe’s full coverage creamy lipsticks deliver that pigment you so desperately crave in just one sweep. ONE. SWEEP. We’ve picked this shade because it will go with your entire drawer of grey knitwear, obvs.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick in Bittersweet- £20

We know that suggesting a brownish lip colour for winter isn’t an entirely original idea, but just look how pretty it is.

Rimmel Oh My Gloss! Shades Of Black in Desire - £1.95

Did someone say intense colour that will make you look every bit the vampire that you really are? Also, this one’s an absolute bargain so it’d be rude not to at least try it out.

Bobbi Brown Crushed Lip Colour in Watermelon - £24.50

We won’t suggest another brown shade, but instead this time mix things up with a bright coral pink that will keep those summer memories very much alive. We don’t think it’s actually against the law to be bold in winter.

Laura Mercier Crème Smooth Lip Colour in Dulce De Leche - £22

If your makeup bag isn’t boasting a basic dusky nude pink lip shade then this is a situation we need to rectify immediately. Perfect for when you’re not sure what colour will go with an outfit.

Latest News

Universal Studios - Stranger Things Halloween Horror Nights Maze
Are You Brave Enough To Try A Stranger Things Horror Maze?
Noah Centineo Talks About His Next Film
Noah Centineo Is DESPERATE To Be Cast In This Upcoming Rom-Com Action Film
Love Island&#039;s Laura Anderson reveals why she split from Paul Knops
Love Island's Laura Anderson Talks Paul Knops Split: 'I Trusted Him Not To Do Things With Other Girls'
Geordie Shore lass Vicky Pattison shares shocking throwback following weight gain
Vicky Pattison Shares Shocking Throwback To Five Years Ago With A Powerful Message
Winter Lip Colours You Need To Get On Board With Immediately
Geordie Shore&#039;s Gaz Beadle and Emma McVey have date night disaster
Emma McVey Is Fuming At Gaz Beadle After He Got Them Kicked Out During Date Night
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson at the MTV Video Music Awards 2018.
Did Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Just Adopt A Pet Pig?
We’ve All Been Pronouncing Chrissy Teigen’s Name Wrong This Entire Time
Noah Centineo: Star Of To All The Boys I&#039;ve Loved Before And Sierra Burgess Is A Loser
7 Times Noah Centineo Proved He's The Dream Man
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About Her Secret Boyfriend For The First Time
Spanish Creatives: We've Got A Career Opportunity Just For You
Cardi B Is Already Cracking Jokes About Her Brawl With Nicki Minaj
Rihanna celebrates the 1 year anniversary of Fenty.
Rihanna’s Advice To Her Younger Self Is Relatable AF
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Sassi Simmonds Thinks Boyfriend Darren Quirk ‘Needs Anger Management’ After The Couple Have An Angry Row In Amsterdam
Kylie Jenner Reveals The Entire Kylie X Jordyn Make Up Collection And It’s Gorgeous
From Harry Styles To ASAP Rocky: 8 Outfits That Prove Men’s Fashion Doesn’t Have To Be Boring AF
Everything We Know So Far About The ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Sequel
Mac Miller&#039;s friend defends Ariana Grande after she is blamed for his death
Ariana Grande Is Listening To Mac Miller As She’s Seen For The First Time Since His Death
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Hits Out At The ‘Absolute Snowflakes’ Who Troll Her Tweets
Kim Kardashian Shares The Very First Picture Of The Kardashian-Jenner ‘Triplets’

More From Beauty

Winter Lip Colours You Need To Get On Board With Immediately
Geordie Shore/ Love Island star Sam Gowland undergoes strange haircut
Geordie Shore's Sam Gowland Undergoes Bizarre Hair Transformation
Urban Decay have announced a brand new collection.
The Urban Decay Naked Cherry Palette Is Real And It’s On Its Way
Urban Decay Are Discontinuing The Naked Palette
Geordie Shore&#039;s Vicky Pattison undergoes PRP hair procedure from Dr Tijion Esho from London&#039;s Harley Street
Vicky Pattison Reveals Traction Alopecia Struggle As She Undergoes Blood Injections On Her Scalp
MTV Style
Vicky Pattison Undergoes Blood Injections For Traction Alopecia | MTV Celeb
Ariana Grande has the perfect eyeliner.
Ariana Grande's Infamous Winged Eyeliner Is Created With A Mini Pizza Cutter
How to smile naturally
7 Hacks To Help You Smile More Convincingly In Photos
9 Setting Sprays That Are Actually Worth The Money
Urban Decay post untouched photographs.
Urban Decay Have Started Posting Unretouched Beauty Photos On Instagram And Fans Are Rejoicing
7 Tips And Products For Anyone Prone To Ingrown Hairs
Bella Thorne denies her and Scott Disick are sexually involved.
Bella Thorne Responds To Backlash Over Her New Makeup Brand Filthy Fangs

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore&#039;s Gaz Beadle and Emma McVey have date night disaster
Emma McVey Is Fuming At Gaz Beadle After He Got Them Kicked Out During Date Night
Geordie Shore lass Vicky Pattison shares shocking throwback following weight gain
Vicky Pattison Shares Shocking Throwback To Five Years Ago With A Powerful Message
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid&#039;s cutest couple moments ever
Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid's Cutest Moments Ever
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About Her Secret Boyfriend For The First Time
Mac Miller Dead At 26
Mac Miller's Will Is Revealed As Ariana Grande Breaks Her Silence
Everything We Know So Far About The ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Sequel
From Harry Styles To ASAP Rocky: 8 Outfits That Prove Men’s Fashion Doesn’t Have To Be Boring AF
Love Island&#039;s Laura Anderson reveals why she split from Paul Knops
Love Island's Laura Anderson Talks Paul Knops Split: 'I Trusted Him Not To Do Things With Other Girls'
Noah Centineo Talks About His Next Film
Noah Centineo Is DESPERATE To Be Cast In This Upcoming Rom-Com Action Film
Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson suffers fake tan mishap
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Called Out For Mishap On Instagram Photo
Rapper Drake and model Bella B Harris on Instagram, 2018
From Drake's Teen Girlfriend to Rihanna and Shia LaBeof: 5 Unexpected Couples
Riverdale’s KJ Apa Recreated Cole Sprouse’s Topless Photo Of Lili Reinhart And It’s Sensational