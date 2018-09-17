Winter Lip Colours You Need To Get On Board With Immediately

Now that winter is fast approaching it’s time to switch out those summer lip colours and say hello to the shades that are going to be your new best friends throughout the festive season. Yes that’s right, we’re already talking about Christmas.

From Buxom’s bold new matte lip shades to Chanel’s subtle yet equally as tempting winter colours, we’re going to need some help in narrowing down our 2018 selection.

Buxon Va-Va-Plump Shine Liquid Lipstick in Stay The Night - £15

Buxom’s brand new plumping range of liquid lipsticks come in more shades than we could ever dream of, but Stay The Night is a firm fave for the winter season.

Chanel Rouge Coco - £31

Chanel’s Ultra Hydrating lip colours will not only do same job as your ever-loyal lip balm, but it will also provide the perfect amount of colour. So a win win, then.

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution in Glastonberry- £24

This self-proclaimed ‘phenomenally long-wearing’ matte revolution means you can probably go out in a snow storm and still look like you’re off to the Oscars. Not that anyone has ever thought that on a snow day.

Nars Full Vinyl Lip Lacquer in Abruzzo - £23

When we found out Nars added Vitamin E to their lip lacquer it was an immediate decision to buy it in several shades. Though if it’s party season you’re most looking forward to, might we suggest the Arbuzzo shade? JAZZY.

Morphe Mega Matte Lipstick in Morphe - £10

Morphe’s full coverage creamy lipsticks deliver that pigment you so desperately crave in just one sweep. ONE. SWEEP. We’ve picked this shade because it will go with your entire drawer of grey knitwear, obvs.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick in Bittersweet- £20

We know that suggesting a brownish lip colour for winter isn’t an entirely original idea, but just look how pretty it is.

Rimmel Oh My Gloss! Shades Of Black in Desire - £1.95

Did someone say intense colour that will make you look every bit the vampire that you really are? Also, this one’s an absolute bargain so it’d be rude not to at least try it out.

Bobbi Brown Crushed Lip Colour in Watermelon - £24.50

We won’t suggest another brown shade, but instead this time mix things up with a bright coral pink that will keep those summer memories very much alive. We don’t think it’s actually against the law to be bold in winter.

Laura Mercier Crème Smooth Lip Colour in Dulce De Leche - £22

If your makeup bag isn’t boasting a basic dusky nude pink lip shade then this is a situation we need to rectify immediately. Perfect for when you’re not sure what colour will go with an outfit.