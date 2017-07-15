Beauty

Woman's Top Lip Almost Falls Off After Botched Lip Fillers

Grim.

Linds Foley
Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 16:27

Lip fillers have become crazy popular over the last few years, thanks in part to the fact that celebs like Kylie Jenner are such a big fan.

But there's a major reminder to make sure you only get this (and any) cosmetic procedure from a licensed clinic today after news of one woman who went for a cheaper, unlicensed option and ended up with her top lip nearly falling off. 

Getty

According to The Sun, 30-year-old Siobhan Phelan nearly lost her entire upper lip after a cosmetician botched her lip fillers in a serious way. 

It all started when she spotted an advert for cheap lip fillers on social media, where the procedure that usually costs at least £300 was being offered for £125. But the day after she had them done, her lips began swelling up until she was rushed to hospital. Apparently if she hadn't been given such prompt medical care, the lip would have eventually burst, turned black and fallen off.

Yes, you did read that right: FALLEN. OFF. 

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Naturally it sounds like Siobhan has learnt her lesson and as she tells the Sun: "I would never touch fillers again. I'm quite vain.

"| genuinely would have killed myself if I'd have lost my top lip. I'm so terrified because a lot of my friends get theirs done, so I have messaged them saying 'please be careful with who you go with."

Now check out Holly Hagan getting a microneedling treatment below...

