You Can Finally Buy These Cult Acne Patches In The UK

Remember when everyone was going on and on about these Mighty Patch stickers which help calm down those pesky acne breakouts? Well they’re finally available to buy in the UK and yes we’ll take 20 boxes please.

The Korean-made product is actually super simple and consists of a gel sticker that you simply place on your spot over night and peel off in the morning. So that means no more lying flat on your back, trying to sleep by not disturbing the dot-to-dot of cream going on.

But first, check out the 5SOS lads talk all things style >>>

The sticker then takes the head of the spot and draws out the gross pus part, meaning you won’t be tempted to squeeze it in the morning with the stress of knowing a dark spot will soon follow.

And as if that wasn’t enough, they’re vegan and cruelty free, which in our eyes is a must.

Of course there are tonnes of spot stickers available online right now, with the main two being hydrocolloid acne patches and acne treatment patches.

The first is better for spots that have come to a head and you can see visible pus under the surface (Mighty Patches), and the latter is for the more lumpy red spots that you want to calm down a little (Peter Thomas Roth Acne-Clear Invisible Dots).

So go ahead and live your best sticker life, just make sure you’re combining it with a good skincare routine and lots of water.