Bebe Rexha Announces New Single Featuring Gucci Mane and 2 Chainz

Bebe Rexha is joining forces with two of hip-hop’s biggest names for her next single.

The ‘I Got You’ singer announced the new song ‘That’s It’ drops this Friday and features both Gucci Mane and 2 Chainz. Yes!

The sure-to-be-fire collab will feature on Rexha’s next offering, All Your Fault Pt. 2, and will be available when fans pre-order the EP.

Fans are expecting ‘That’s It’ to be a more urban cut than her recent pop-leaning singles as it is produced by Murda Beatz, who are responsible for a lot of Migos’ work and recently produced Nicki Minaj’s ‘No Frauds’.

The announcement comes at a good time as Bebe’s duet with Louis Tomlinson entered the UK charts at 13 last week.

Meanwhile, this will be Gucci Mane’s third major pop feature of the year after appearing on Selena Gomez’s ‘Fetish’ and Fifth Harmony’s ‘Down’.

It sounds like this could be the banger Bebe has been teasing all along, and we cannot wait to hear!