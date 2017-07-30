Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha Announces New Single Featuring Gucci Mane and 2 Chainz

'That's It' sounds like the banger we've been waiting for...

Monday, July 31, 2017 - 17:06

Bebe Rexha is joining forces with two of hip-hop’s biggest names for her next single.

The ‘I Got You’ singer announced the new song ‘That’s It’ drops this Friday and features both Gucci Mane and 2 Chainz. Yes!

The sure-to-be-fire collab will feature on Rexha’s next offering, All Your Fault Pt. 2, and will be available when fans pre-order the EP.

This Friday when you preorder All Your Fault: Pt. 2 #ThatsIt @laflare1017 @hairweavekiller @murdabeatz_

This Friday when you preorder All Your Fault: Pt. 2 #ThatsIt @laflare1017 @hairweavekiller @murdabeatz_

A post shared by Bebe Rexha (@beberexha) on

Fans are expecting ‘That’s It’ to be a more urban cut than her recent pop-leaning singles as it is produced by Murda Beatz, who are responsible for a lot of Migos’ work and recently produced Nicki Minaj’s ‘No Frauds’.

The announcement comes at a good time as Bebe’s duet with Louis Tomlinson entered the UK charts at 13 last week.

Meanwhile, this will be Gucci Mane’s third major pop feature of the year after appearing on Selena Gomez’s ‘Fetish’ and Fifth Harmony’s ‘Down’.

It sounds like this could be the banger Bebe has been teasing all along, and we cannot wait to hear!

Latest News

Baby Driver

Watch The Baby Driver Cast Play Never Have I Ever!

13 Of The Most WTF Celebrity Big Brother Moments Ever

Bebe Rexha Announces New Single Featuring Gucci Mane and 2 Chainz

Riverdale’s New ‘Reggie’ Charles Melton And KJ Apa Already Have An Incredible Bromance Going On

Is Camila Cabello About to Release Two New Singles?

Zara Larsson

The Ladies Battle It Out As Lady Gaga and Zara Larsson Lead MTV Hottest Summer Superstar 2017

J.K. Rowling calls out Sunday Times Journalist For Blatant Anti-Semitism

Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick Are Back On Track So Go Ahead And Breathe That Sigh Of Relief

From Dogs to Driving, George Ezra Gives Us the Inside Scoop of His 'Don't Matter Now' Music Video

12 Guys You Will Probably Date At Some Point

Beyond Good And Evil 2

Beyond Good And Evil 2 Director Reveals The Real Reason For All Those F-Bombs In The Trailer And More Behind The Scenes Secrets

10 Times Celebs Fell For A Contestant On Their Own TV Show

You'll Probably Never Sleep Again After Watching The New American Horror Story: Cult Teaser Trailer

Lady Gaga responds to Dr Luke’s request to testify in Kesha Case

PS4 Pro White

This Simple Hack Lets You Avoid The Playstation Plus Price Increase

Major Lazer's New Video Features Brazillian Star Anitta and Drag Queen Pabllo Vittar

18 People Who Should Be Banned From Public Transport Immediately

Liam Payne, Stormzy, Louisa Johnson and more will record a charity single for the Grenfell Tower victims

Is Stormzy About To Collaborate With Love Island Winner Kem?

Did You Spot Caroline Flack's Awkward Tit Tape Wardrobe Malfunction On The Love Island Reunion?

National Orgasm Day gifs

6 Things You Didn't Know About Orgasms

More From Bebe Rexha

Music

Bebe Rexha Announces New Single Featuring Gucci Mane and 2 Chainz

Louis Tomlinson

Back To You (Ft. Bebe Rexha & Digital Farm Animals) [Explicit]

Bebe Rexha, Tinie Tempah, Steve Aoki & More Wow Crowds At MTV Presents Varna Beach In Bulgaria

Louis Tomlinson
Music

OMG Louis Tomlinson Has Released a Snippet of His New Single

Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha Shows You How To Dance Like Her In Just Dance 2018!

Bebe Rexha

Let's Go Speed Dating With Bebe Rexha!

Bebe Rexha Joins The MTV Presents Varna Beach Line Up

Bebe Rexha
E3

Bebe Rexha Goes Speed Dating!

Bebe Rexha
E3

Bebe Rexha Shows You How To Dance Like Her In Just Dance 2018!

Bebe Rexha

The Way I Are (Dance With Somebody) (Ft. Lil Wayne)

The Ride

Bebe Rexha: The Ride | Episode Highlights

The Ride

Bebe Rexha: The Ride | Beb-EMAs

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Did Love Island's Mike Thalassitis Just Drop A Major Hint He's Dating Caroline Flack?

Music

Did Perrie Edwards Just Throw Shade At Gigi Hadid With This Subtle Lyric Change?

Celebrity

7 Reality TV Couples Who Were Down To Have Sex On TV

Celebrity

Love Island’s Alex Beattie Responds To Reports He And Montana Brown Have Split

Movies

The Actor Playing Pennywise The Clown In The It Remake Is Actually Really Hot IRL

Style

Did You Spot Caroline Flack's Awkward Tit Tape Wardrobe Malfunction On The Love Island Reunion?

Celebrity

Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick Are Back On Track So Go Ahead And Breathe That Sigh Of Relief

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Mia Boardman breaks down over arguing with Manley Geddes
TV Shows

Teen Mom UK Spoiler Video: Mia Boardman Breaks Down After Endless Arguments With Boyfriend Manley Geddes

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Naomi Konickova explains why she&#039;s taking a break from the show

Teen Mom UK's Naomi Konickova Explains Why She's Taking A Break From The Show - EXCLUSIVE

Music

Lady Gaga responds to Dr Luke’s request to testify in Kesha Case

iam Payne Reveals How He Told Cheryl He Liked Her And She Went Bright Red Over His Crush
Celebrity

Liam Payne Addresses Rumours Suggesting That He’s Already Married To Cheryl

Celebrity

10 Times Celebs Fell For A Contestant On Their Own TV Show