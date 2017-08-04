Bebe Rexha Drops ‘That’s It’ With 2 Chainz and Gucci Mane

Bebe Rexha isn’t playing around with her new music.

The ‘Back To You’ singer is releasing the second half of her ‘All Your Fault’ EP next week and has dropped one of the songs early for her fans.

‘That’s It’ is a huge urban banger featuring Gucci Mane and 2 Chainz, showcasing a different side to the singer-songwriter, whose recent singles have been very pop-orientated.

THAT'S IT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) August 4, 2017

She opens the song singing about ‘stopping traffic’ and ‘dodging paparazzi’ before Gucci Mane and 2 Chainz bring some serious bars.

We did not expect this at all! Get ready for more surprises when ‘All Your Fault: Pt. 2’ drops next Friday, August 11.

By Ross McNeilage

WATCH BEBE REXHA AND LOUIS TOMLINSON'S 'BACK TO YOU' BELOW