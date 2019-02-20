Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha Hits Back At Haters And Teases Song Directed At Them

This girl is speaking her truth.

Claire Rowden
Wednesday, February 20, 2019 - 12:31

Bebe Rexha has had enough of the online backlash from haters, so much so that she’s contemplating writing them their own personal f**k you song.

The singer, who recently released her song ‘Last Hurrah’ last week, has been receiving a lot of online hate from trolls. Deciding to take a stand against the unnecessary comments, the singer teased on Twitter that she might pen a personal song to all the aggressors.

View the lyrics
Everything's been so messed up here lately
Pretty sure he don't wanna be my baby
Ohh, he don't love me, he don't love me
He don't love me, he don't love me, but that's okay
'Cause I love me, yeah, I love me
Yeah, I love me, yeah, I love myself anyway, hey

Everything's gonna be alright
Everything's gonna be okay
It's gonna be a good, good life
That's what my therapists say
Everything's gonna be alright
Everything's gonna be just fine
It's gonna be a good, good life

I'm a mess, I'm a loser
I'm a hater, I'm a user
I'm a mess, for your love
It ain't new
I'm obsessed, I'm embarrassed
I don't trust no one around us
I'm a mess for your love
It ain't new

Woo-ooo-ooo-ooo, ah, woo-ah, woo-ah
Woo-ooo-ooo-ooo, ah, woo-ah, woo-ah

Nobody shows up unless I'm payin'
Have a drink on me, cheers to the feelin'
Ohh, he don't love me, he don't love me
He don't love me, he don't love me, but that's okay
'Cause I love me, yeah, I love me
Yeah, I love me, yeah, I love myself anyway, hey

Everything's gonna be alright

Everything's gonna be okay
It's gonna be a good, good life
That's what my therapists say
Everything's gonna be alright
Everything's gonna be just fine
It's gonna be a good, good life

I'm a mess, I'm a loser
I'm a hater, I'm a user
I'm a mess for your love
It ain't new
I'm obsessed, I'm embarrassed
I don't trust no one around us
I'm a mess for your love
It ain't new

Woo-ooo-ooo-ooo, ah, woo-ah, woo-ah
Woo-ooo-ooo-ooo, ah, woo-ah, woo-ah

Everything's gonna be alright, alright
Everything's gonna be just fine, just fine
It's gonna be a good, good life

I'm a mess, I'm a loser
I'm a hater, I'm a user
I'm a mess for your love
It ain't new
I'm obsessed, I'm embarrassed
I don't trust no one around us
I'm a mess for your love
It ain't new

Woo-ooo-ooo-ooo, ah, woo-ah, woo-ah
Woo-ooo-ooo-ooo, ah, woo-ah, woo-ah
Writer(s): BROOKS MEREDITH ANNE, JUSSIFER

Check out Bebe Rexha’s Clapback At Haters on Twitter below:

The conversation kicked off when a troll told Rexha she wasn’t ‘special’ because she’s ‘famous’ in retaliation to her tweeting that she ‘cried everyday’ recently. The troll, being a troll, ignored the fact that just because someone is famous, it doesn’t mean they don’t have feelings - or should be spoken to as if words don’t harm them.  

Bebe clapped back with an explanation that she’s only human, and rightfully asserted the narrative that it’s okay for celebrities to be honest about their feelings online.

getty

Bebe Rexha then went on to joke about writing a song about her haters:

Asking for ideas on the song name, she came up with a few possible titles…

She then announced that she was joking, but she is looking for some musical inspiration at the moment as she’s back in the studio.

Reassuring us that she’s not letting the trolls get her down, she posted a video of her smiling with the caption: ”You guys by the way. Haters annoy me and suck a little but I’m not crying over it. I’m chilling.”

We’re glad Rexha isn’t letting the haters get to her, because who are people online to tell you how to live your life? We also can’t wait to hear what this girl is cooking up in the studio.

