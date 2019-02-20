Bebe Rexha Hits Back At Haters And Teases Song Directed At Them
This girl is speaking her truth.
Bebe Rexha has had enough of the online backlash from haters, so much so that she’s contemplating writing them their own personal f**k you song.
The singer, who recently released her song ‘Last Hurrah’ last week, has been receiving a lot of online hate from trolls. Deciding to take a stand against the unnecessary comments, the singer teased on Twitter that she might pen a personal song to all the aggressors.
Check out Bebe Rexha’s Clapback At Haters on Twitter below:
The conversation kicked off when a troll told Rexha she wasn’t ‘special’ because she’s ‘famous’ in retaliation to her tweeting that she ‘cried everyday’ recently. The troll, being a troll, ignored the fact that just because someone is famous, it doesn’t mean they don’t have feelings - or should be spoken to as if words don’t harm them.
Bebe clapped back with an explanation that she’s only human, and rightfully asserted the narrative that it’s okay for celebrities to be honest about their feelings online.
Bebe Rexha then went on to joke about writing a song about her haters:
Asking for ideas on the song name, she came up with a few possible titles…
She then announced that she was joking, but she is looking for some musical inspiration at the moment as she’s back in the studio.
Reassuring us that she’s not letting the trolls get her down, she posted a video of her smiling with the caption: ”You guys by the way. Haters annoy me and suck a little but I’m not crying over it. I’m chilling.”
We’re glad Rexha isn’t letting the haters get to her, because who are people online to tell you how to live your life? We also can’t wait to hear what this girl is cooking up in the studio.