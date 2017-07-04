Bebe Rexha Joins The MTV Presents Varna Beach Line Up

Bebe Rexha is officially confirmed as one of the headline artists to perform at MTV Presents Varna Beach on Saturday 15th July. Flying in from New York, Bebe Rexha is an electrifying live performer and is going to thrill the audience live in Bulgaria on Varna Beach.

Her major international hits such as 'I Got You', 'In The Name of Love', 'No Broken Hearts', 'Me Myself and I', & 'The Way I Are', have all achieved global success. Bebe’s collaborations with artists such as Nicki Minaj, Martin Garrix, Lil Wayne and G-Eazy have firmly positioned her as one of the world’s most current and exciting international pop artists.

Bebe Rexha said about playing MTV Presents Varna Beach: “I am so thrilled to perform in Bulgaria for the first time and am really looking forward to seeing my fans in Varna! I know I have some very special fans in Bulgaria and I'm beyond excited we can all be a part of this incredible MTV event together”

This is Bebe Rexha’s first ever performance in Bulgaria. The lucky audience can expect a word-class live show, on one of the largest stages ever constructed in Bulgaria at MTV Presents Varna Beach.

Jonas, Redfoo and Pavell and Venci Venc' join our previously announced acts Steve Aoki, Tinie Tempah, Gorgon City R3WIRE & Varrski and Poli Genova.

Excited? Get your tickets now at http://www.mtvvarna.bg/tickets-en!