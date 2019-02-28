Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha Is On Fire In The Making Of ‘Last Hurrah’

Bebe Rexha's creative process is the energy you need all 2019.

Claire Rowden
Thursday, February 28, 2019 - 12:17

Bebe Rexha’s latest single, ‘Last Hurrah’ is all about dancing like nobody's watching. It’s her call for everyone that wants to talk, to talk, but just know that she’s not phased and she’s not listening.

Taking us behind the scenes of making the video, Rexha invites us into the concept of her ‘Last Hurrah’, and what inspired her to create such an explosive and colourful video. Laughing at the digital age that shames women and their bodies in a scene that googles ‘is her butt real?’, showing stretch marks on women in retaliation to what society tries to deem as ‘ugly’, and showing vices that we all have from drinking, to smoking, to love… it’s a video and song that celebrates our bad habits in all their glory, and how our attempts to rid ourselves of them are helplessly futile. But we can always try again tomorrow.

Watch The Teaser Below And The Full Show This Saturday the 2nd of March at 11:30pm on MTV Music

In the making of the video, Rexha describes what the song means to her:  “Last Hurrah is about vices, but it’s not that deep it’s just about having a good time.”

Director of the video, Joseph Khan, brands Rexha as ‘fantastic, bit of a rebel, little bit of a punk - a sexy punk’, and the video shows us all of that. Whether she’s burning up fires or making out with priests, Bebe shows us the side of her that is done caring what people think.

She’s also channeling a new sound in her music. Explaining that ‘everybody's in like this 90s vibe right now’ she decided that she’s ‘going into punk’ and will be switching things up and heading in a different direction from the crowd. She’s also very in control of the creative decisions ‘every little part, I know what I want and I know what I like’, she’s not going to be letting anyone dim her shine or try to take over her creative process, and we’re so here for it.

Finally, she’s doing things on her own accord in 2019 now more than ever. She’s not here for the haters or their attempts to bring her down. She revealed to us: ‘I don’t care because people are going to always talk, so [I] might as well give them something to talk about’.

This is the attitude we want all throughout 2019 please, people.

You can catch the full Making The Video for Bebe Rexha’s ‘Last Hurrah’ on MTV Music this Saturday the 2nd of March at 11:30pm.

