Becca Dudley Picks Her Strawberries & Creem Festival Fave Tunes - Listen!

Our Becca will be appearing at the festival later this month so she's picked out her 10 fave tracks from some of the artists on the line up...

Friday, June 2, 2017 - 16:49

Billed as the "most unexpected of celebrations in the heart of regal Cambridge", on 17th June, Strawberries & Creem Festival returns to Haggis Farm bringing with it a line up spanning grime, garage, house and more, featuring Shaggy, Wiley, AJ Tracey, J Hus, Dimitri From Paris, Mike Skinner and loooooads more.

In 2015 Strawberries & Creem played host to Skepta's first festival appearance just as he went stratospheric, and is growing in popularity (and size) year on year.

MTV's own Becca Dudley will also appearing at this year's festival so, in anticipation of this year's event, she's kindly picked us out 10 of her favourites tracks from some of the peeps on the line up including tracks from So Solid Crew, J Hus, Wiley AJ Tracey and more. Enjoy!

Shaggy – 'Boombastic'

"Too many Shaggy anthems to chose from, he needs his own playlist! But I definitley grew up on this one and it's so iconic."

Boombastic (Album Version) by Shaggy

Wiley -  'Heatwave'

"Timeless summer tune from the godfather of grime, can't believe this was 5 years ago!"

AJ Tracey – 'Buster Cannon'

"Great lyricist, lovely guy and of course he won our Brand New For 2017 competition so I had to have this track on the playlist!"

J Hus – 'Did You See'

"One of the biggest tracks of 2017 so far in my opinion and so much hype around him right now, definitely one of the highest anticipated performances on the line up for me!"

Stylo G – 'Yu Zimme'

"Seeeerious dancehall track – blew up from UK to Jamaica and must be listened to at maximum volume."

Yu Zimmi by Stylo G

Gentlemens Dub Club – 'Dancing In The Breeze'

"One of my fave UK bands, I've seen them play at so many festivals over the last 10 years and every time it's so impressive. This is from their new album and it's a great summer soundtrack."

Dancing in the Breeze by Gentleman's Dub Club

P Money Ft. JME & Wiley – 'Gunfingers'

"The beat on this is ridiculous, it's impossible not to stank face! Cannot wait to see him live, pure energy."

P Money - Gunfingers Ft JME & Wiley Prod. by Skepta by Harry

Donae’o Ft. JME & Dizzee Rascal – 'Black'

"I'm a big Donae'o fan and this track always gets me gassed. Saw JME perform it at a festival in Sydney last year and now I love the track even more!"

Black Feat. Jme & Dizzee Rascal by Donaeo

(SSC) Lisa Mafia & Romeo – '21 Seconds'

"An old school garage classic! I feel like there's no one in the UK who doesn't know this song/attempt to rap all the lyrics."

21 Seconds (So Solid Version) by So Solid Crew

The Heatwave Ft K More – 'Stopwatch'

"The perfect carnival soundtrack! Every time I hear this I can picture myself dancing right next to the soundsystem – pineapple drink in my hand, whistle in my mouth, music blasting in my ears and the sun on my back!"

Stopwatch ft K More by The Heatwave

For more info on Strawberries & Creem, and to grab tickets head to strawberriesandcreem.com.

