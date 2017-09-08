Beck’s New 'Up All Night' Video Is A Dreamy Delight

Have you ever had a superhero knight crash your party?

Well that’s exactly what happens in Beck’s new video for “Up All Night”, a track from his upcoming album Colors.

When you get the rhythm and words all make you cold

When you break it down and this world is all you know

Hands up, you're waving it around

Now get yourself together

When you count the dominos fall, it's time to go



Now I'm feeling so far away

I see the colors and all the kids going home

Night is crawling into the day

I hear my voice ringing

The summertime's singing





Just want to stay up all night with you

Just want to stay up all night with you

There's nothing that I wouldn't rather do

Just want to stay up all night with you



I'll keep it moving

Don't wait for nothing now

I gotta keep it moving

Don't wait for nothing now

I'll keep it moving

Don't wait for nothing now

I gotta keep it moving

Don't wait for nothing now





1,2, what you doing?

I've been jumping through some hoops

Want to get my body loose

Want to tell you, tell you what to do

I've been running on the grass like an animal struggling

Looking for a diamond

I'm trying, I'm fighting

Back into the rhythm now





I just want to stay up

I just want to stay up all night with you

With you, with you





Just want to stay up all night with you

Just want to stay up all night with you

There's nothing that I wouldn't rather do

Just want to stay up all night with you







Hands up in the air

If you don't really care

Living on [?] there

If you got the climb to take it up there



Hands up in the air

Living out on a prayer

Never know that you're there

Never know that you're there

Nothing that I want but rather be there

The dreamlike video features a superhero teenage knight (Solene Rigot) attempting to rescue her passed-out friend (Pedro Attenborough) at a wildly out of hand party.

Knocking down walls, charging through doors and stepping over masses of loved-up party goers, she overcomes a series of obstacles just to save her drunken mate.

Hands up, who wishes they had superhero knight to watch over them at parties? It’d definitely come in handy from time to time…

“Up All Night” is the fourth single from Beck’s forthcoming album Colors, following on from “Dear Life”, “Wow”, and “Dreams”.

If the first four releases are anything to go by, his thirteenth studio album is shaping up to be something pretty special.

Colors is out October 13 on Capitol.