Beck’s New 'Up All Night' Video Is A Dreamy Delight

Have you ever had a superhero knight crash your party?
Well that’s exactly what happens in Beck’s new video for “Up All Night”, a track from his upcoming album Colors.
WATCH BECK'S UP ALL NIGHT VIDEO BELOW
When you get the rhythm and words all make you cold
When you break it down and this world is all you know
Hands up, you're waving it around
Now get yourself together
When you count the dominos fall, it's time to go
Now I'm feeling so far away
I see the colors and all the kids going home
Night is crawling into the day
I hear my voice ringing
The summertime's singing
Just want to stay up all night with you
Just want to stay up all night with you
There's nothing that I wouldn't rather do
Just want to stay up all night with you
I'll keep it moving
Don't wait for nothing now
I gotta keep it moving
Don't wait for nothing now
I'll keep it moving
Don't wait for nothing now
I gotta keep it moving
Don't wait for nothing now
1,2, what you doing?
I've been jumping through some hoops
Want to get my body loose
Want to tell you, tell you what to do
I've been running on the grass like an animal struggling
Looking for a diamond
I'm trying, I'm fighting
Back into the rhythm now
I just want to stay up
I just want to stay up all night with you
With you, with you
Just want to stay up all night with you
Just want to stay up all night with you
There's nothing that I wouldn't rather do
Just want to stay up all night with you
Hands up in the air
If you don't really care
Living on [?] there
If you got the climb to take it up there
Hands up in the air
Living out on a prayer
Never know that you're there
Nothing that I want but rather be there
The dreamlike video features a superhero teenage knight (Solene Rigot) attempting to rescue her passed-out friend (Pedro Attenborough) at a wildly out of hand party.
Knocking down walls, charging through doors and stepping over masses of loved-up party goers, she overcomes a series of obstacles just to save her drunken mate.
Hands up, who wishes they had superhero knight to watch over them at parties? It’d definitely come in handy from time to time…
“Up All Night” is the fourth single from Beck’s forthcoming album Colors, following on from “Dear Life”, “Wow”, and “Dreams”.
If the first four releases are anything to go by, his thirteenth studio album is shaping up to be something pretty special.
Colors is out October 13 on Capitol.