Beck

Beck’s New 'Up All Night' Video Is A Dreamy Delight

“Up All Night” is the fourth single from Beck’s forthcoming album Colors, following on from “Dear Life”, “Wow”, and “Dreams”.

Friday, September 8, 2017 - 16:17

Have you ever had a superhero knight crash your party?

Well that’s exactly what happens in Beck’s new video for “Up All Night”, a track from his upcoming album Colors.

The dreamlike video features a superhero teenage knight (Solene Rigot) attempting to rescue her passed-out friend (Pedro Attenborough) at a wildly out of hand party.

Knocking down walls, charging through doors and stepping over masses of loved-up party goers, she overcomes a series of obstacles just to save her drunken mate.

Hands up, who wishes they had superhero knight to watch over them at parties? It’d definitely come in handy from time to time…

If the first four releases are anything to go by, his thirteenth studio album is shaping up to be something pretty special.

Colors is out October 13 on Capitol.

