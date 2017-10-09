15 Things You Didn't Know About Bella Hadid

You might think that you know everything there is to know about Bella Hadid, what with the amount of time you spend on her Instagram feed, but believe it or not she still has a few secrets.

Check out all the latest updates from MTV News to see fans catch Taylor Swift creeping on their Instagram stories...

In celebration of her 21st birthday on October 9th, we’ve dug deep and found out what you really need to know about Bells in order to call yourself a superfan.

Her full name is Isabella Khair Hadid.

Getty

She began studying photography at Parsons School Of Design, but dropped out after one term to pursue her modelling career.

Getty

Bella had three horses growing up; Bubba, Night Cap and Lego.

Getty

She was training for the 2016 Olympics, but had to give up riding because of her chronic Lyme disease.

Getty

Bella, like sister Gigi, has naturally blonde hair.

Getty

She was arrested for DUI back in 2014, when she was just 17, and had her driver’s license suspended for a year.

Getty

As well as big sis Gigi and little bro Anwar, Bella has two older half-sisters on her dad’s side, Marielle and Alana.

Getty

She used to work a part-time job at Malibu juice bar SunLife Organics.

Getty

Her stylist is Elizabeth Sulcer, who also works with Victoria’s Secret.

Getty

Bella has a tiny angel wing tattooed on each ankle, plus a rose above her left elbow.

Getty

She’s half Dutch and half Palestinian.

Getty

She attended Malibu High School.

Getty

Bella was actually friends with Kendall Jenner before Gigi was.

Getty

Even though she loves pizza, her favourite meal is the burger from cult restaurant Ferdi in Paris.

Getty

Bella’s style icon is Cher.

Getty

Happy Birthday Bella!