15 Things You Didn't Know About Bella Hadid
From her tattoos to her Saturday job, we bet you didn’t know all these Bella secrets…
Monday, October 9, 2017 - 15:49
You might think that you know everything there is to know about Bella Hadid, what with the amount of time you spend on her Instagram feed, but believe it or not she still has a few secrets.
In celebration of her 21st birthday on October 9th, we’ve dug deep and found out what you really need to know about Bells in order to call yourself a superfan.
Her full name is Isabella Khair Hadid.
She began studying photography at Parsons School Of Design, but dropped out after one term to pursue her modelling career.
Bella had three horses growing up; Bubba, Night Cap and Lego.
She was training for the 2016 Olympics, but had to give up riding because of her chronic Lyme disease.
Bella, like sister Gigi, has naturally blonde hair.
She was arrested for DUI back in 2014, when she was just 17, and had her driver’s license suspended for a year.
As well as big sis Gigi and little bro Anwar, Bella has two older half-sisters on her dad’s side, Marielle and Alana.
She used to work a part-time job at Malibu juice bar SunLife Organics.
Her stylist is Elizabeth Sulcer, who also works with Victoria’s Secret.
Bella has a tiny angel wing tattooed on each ankle, plus a rose above her left elbow.
She’s half Dutch and half Palestinian.
She attended Malibu High School.
Bella was actually friends with Kendall Jenner before Gigi was.
Even though she loves pizza, her favourite meal is the burger from cult restaurant Ferdi in Paris.
Bella’s style icon is Cher.
Happy Birthday Bella!
