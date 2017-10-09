Bella Hadid

21 Slayin’ Selfies From Birthday Girl Bella Hadid

Happy birthday, Bells!

Monday, October 9, 2017 - 16:06

It’s Bella Hadid’s 21st birthday, y’all! Yep, the model also known as Isabella Khair Hadid celebrates her milestone birthday on October 9th, and we are SO here for it.

Check out the video to see all the latest updates from MTV News...

Let’s join the party by checking out 21 of Bella’s most slayin’ selfies of all time. You. Are. Welcome.

Dirty mirror = beautiful selfie.

Instagram/BellaHadid

We can’t see you from the waist down, Bella! Yep, that was a terrible camouflage joke.

Instagram/BellaHadid

Posing up a storm with stylist Elizabeth Sulcer.

Instagram/BellaHadid

Curls (and legs) for days.

Instagram/BellaHadid

This is how we imagine Bella is celebrating her birthday.

Instagram/BellaHadid

Last year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show prep in full swing – but will Bella walk again this year?

Instagram/BellaHadid

All of the heart eye emojis.

Instagram/BellaHadid

Another day, another pair of camo pants.

Instagram/BellaHadid

Who knew Bella was hiding secret freckles under her make-up? Too cute.

Instagram/BellaHadid

We know we should be looking at Bella, but we can’t help admiring how neatly those bathrobes are hung in the background.

Instagram/BellaHadid

Abs on fire.

Instagram/BellaHadid

That’s, err, quite the gun show you’ve got there Bells.

Instagram/BellaHadid

Is that underboob or sideboob? We’re not sure, but one thing’s for certain: only Bella could pull it off.

Instagram/BellaHadid

This is totally how we look on a lazy Sunday too. Ahem.

Instagram/BellaHadid

First coffee of the day and Bella’s wired.

Instagram/BellaHadid

Another dirty mirror? Bella, you really are making a habit out of this.

Instagram/BellaHadid

New kicks, who dis?

Instagram/BellaHadid

The girl with the golden touch (and the silver tooth – look closely).

Instagram/BellaHadid

Beach, please.

Instagram/BellaHadid

Back in the gym? No wonder Bella looks so fierce.

Instagram/BellaHadid

PIZZA.

Instagram/BellaHadid

Latest News

Camila Cabello

Attention Camilizers! This Is Your Chance To Ask Camila Cabello ANYTHING

9 Times Sophie Kasaei Gave You All The Inspo You Need To Pick Your Autumn/Winter Coat

21 Slayin’ Selfies From Birthday Girl Bella Hadid

15 Things You Didn't Know About Bella Hadid

Apple Adds Gender Neutral, Breastfeeding And Hundreds More Emojis to IOS11 Update

Dove Apologise For Body Wash Advert As It's Slammed For Racism

13 Times The Geordie Shore Gals Have Been Our Ultimate Gym Clothes Inspo

The Pussycat Dolls Confirm Reunion and Something Is Coming Soon

Bella Thorne Tongues Tana Mongeau As Her Birthday Celebrations Get Out Of Control

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Tweets Heartfelt Message to Fans After Losing Her Voice on Stage

Lies We All Tell Ourselves About A Lifetime Of Singledom

Brooklyn Beckham and Chloe Moretz are flaunting their new love all over Instagram.

Brooklyn Beckham And Chloe Moretz Have Been Busy Kissing In Dublin On Snapchat

Rita Ora filming &#039;Anywhere&#039; music video in New York City

Rita Ora Talks EMA Nerves and Announces New Single Release Date On Facebook Live

Ariana Grande Is Unrecognisable As She Colours Her Hair Grey

PRETTYMUCH

PRETTYMUCH Throw A Party Of Five In The 'Teacher' Video

11 Times Chloe Ferry's Belfie Snaps Made Our Actual Eyes Water

Little Mix

Little Mix Unveil Amazing Glory Days Platinum Edition Album Cover

Alfie Deyes Just Bought Zoella The Cutest Surprise Gift

Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle Cuddles Emma McVey's Baby Bump And You Won't Believe How Far Along She Is

Sabrina The Teenage Witch Teases Harvey’s Return With First Look At Script

More From Bella Hadid

21 Slayin’ Selfies From Birthday Girl Bella Hadid

15 Things You Didn't Know About Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid nipple piercing
Celebrity

Bella Hadid Gets Totally Ridiculed For Calling Trainers 'Dope'

Gigi Hadid loses a shoe at Anna Sui SS18 with sister Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid Addresses Competing With Her Sister Gigi Hadid For Jobs

Gigi Hadid x Tommy Hilfiger LFW SS18
Style

Gigi Hadid Brings The Model Squad To London Fashion Week For Her Tommy Hilfiger Show In Camden

Gigi Hadid loses a shoe at Anna Sui SS18 with sister Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid Hilariously Pranked Sister Gigi During A Live Radio One Interview With Nick Grimshaw

Bella Hadid Rushes To The Aid Of A Female Photographer After Security Guard 'Pushes' Her During NYFW

Gigi Hadid loses a shoe at Anna Sui SS18 with sister Bella Hadid
Style

Bella Hadid Walks Sister Gigi Down The Runway After She Loses A Shoe During A NYFW Show

Style

Bella Hadid Opens Up About The Reason She Doesn't Smile In Photos

Celebrity

This Is The Amount Of Time Bella Hadid Had Off In The Past Two Months

Celebrity

Kendall Jenner And Bella Hadid Have A Slumber Party In Mykonos And It Looks Fun AF

Kendall Jenner And Bella Hadid's Paris Fashion Wins Will Give You Serious Style Inspo

Trending Articles

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations

Fifty Shades Freed
Movies

Watch Ana Become MRS GREY In The First Teaser Trailer For Fifty Shades Freed

Celebrity

Everyone Is Absolutely Loving Chloe Ferry's Makeover

Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle Cuddles Emma McVey's Baby Bump And You Won't Believe How Far Along She Is

Justin Bieber is rumoured to be dating actress Paola Paulin,
Celebrity

Justin Bieber Is Reportedly Dating THIS Really Cute American Actress 

Celebrity

11 Times Chloe Ferry's Belfie Snaps Made Our Actual Eyes Water

Miley Cyrus Reveals The Real Reason She Broke Up With Liam Hemsworth

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ibiza Weekender's Imogen Townley Goes Mad At Stephen Bear After He Plays A Cheeky Prank During Her Tattoo Session

Celebrity

Holly Hagan's 'Boring' Weekend Seemed Pretty Awesome To Us

Just Tattoo Of Us Hosts Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Reveal When They Realised They'd Met 'The One' And It's All Too Cute - EXCLUSIVE

Taylor Swift Is Creeping On Fans' Instagram Stories And Swifties Are Losing It

Ariana Grande Is Unrecognisable As She Colours Her Hair Grey