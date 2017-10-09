21 Slayin’ Selfies From Birthday Girl Bella Hadid
Happy birthday, Bells!
Monday, October 9, 2017 - 16:06
It’s Bella Hadid’s 21st birthday, y’all! Yep, the model also known as Isabella Khair Hadid celebrates her milestone birthday on October 9th, and we are SO here for it.
Check out the video to see all the latest updates from MTV News...
Let’s join the party by checking out 21 of Bella’s most slayin’ selfies of all time. You. Are. Welcome.
Dirty mirror = beautiful selfie.
We can’t see you from the waist down, Bella! Yep, that was a terrible camouflage joke.
Posing up a storm with stylist Elizabeth Sulcer.
Curls (and legs) for days.
This is how we imagine Bella is celebrating her birthday.
Last year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show prep in full swing – but will Bella walk again this year?
All of the heart eye emojis.
Another day, another pair of camo pants.
Who knew Bella was hiding secret freckles under her make-up? Too cute.
We know we should be looking at Bella, but we can’t help admiring how neatly those bathrobes are hung in the background.
Abs on fire.
That’s, err, quite the gun show you’ve got there Bells.
Is that underboob or sideboob? We’re not sure, but one thing’s for certain: only Bella could pull it off.
This is totally how we look on a lazy Sunday too. Ahem.
First coffee of the day and Bella’s wired.
Another dirty mirror? Bella, you really are making a habit out of this.
New kicks, who dis?
The girl with the golden touch (and the silver tooth – look closely).
Beach, please.
Back in the gym? No wonder Bella looks so fierce.
PIZZA.
