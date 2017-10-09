21 Slayin’ Selfies From Birthday Girl Bella Hadid

It’s Bella Hadid’s 21st birthday, y’all! Yep, the model also known as Isabella Khair Hadid celebrates her milestone birthday on October 9th, and we are SO here for it.

Check out the video to see all the latest updates from MTV News...

Let’s join the party by checking out 21 of Bella’s most slayin’ selfies of all time. You. Are. Welcome.

Dirty mirror = beautiful selfie.

Instagram/BellaHadid

We can’t see you from the waist down, Bella! Yep, that was a terrible camouflage joke.

Instagram/BellaHadid

Posing up a storm with stylist Elizabeth Sulcer.

Instagram/BellaHadid

Curls (and legs) for days.

Instagram/BellaHadid

This is how we imagine Bella is celebrating her birthday.

Instagram/BellaHadid

Last year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show prep in full swing – but will Bella walk again this year?

Instagram/BellaHadid

All of the heart eye emojis.

Instagram/BellaHadid

Another day, another pair of camo pants.

Instagram/BellaHadid

Who knew Bella was hiding secret freckles under her make-up? Too cute.

Instagram/BellaHadid

We know we should be looking at Bella, but we can’t help admiring how neatly those bathrobes are hung in the background.

Instagram/BellaHadid

Abs on fire.

Instagram/BellaHadid

That’s, err, quite the gun show you’ve got there Bells.

Instagram/BellaHadid

Is that underboob or sideboob? We’re not sure, but one thing’s for certain: only Bella could pull it off.

Instagram/BellaHadid

This is totally how we look on a lazy Sunday too. Ahem.

Instagram/BellaHadid

First coffee of the day and Bella’s wired.

Instagram/BellaHadid

Another dirty mirror? Bella, you really are making a habit out of this.

Instagram/BellaHadid

New kicks, who dis?

Instagram/BellaHadid

The girl with the golden touch (and the silver tooth – look closely).

Instagram/BellaHadid

Beach, please.

Instagram/BellaHadid

Back in the gym? No wonder Bella looks so fierce.

Instagram/BellaHadid

PIZZA.