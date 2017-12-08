Bella Hadid

Are Bella Hadid And The Weeknd Officially Back Together Already?

Looks like the Victoria's secret model and The Weeknd 'are still totally in love'.

Rachel Davies-Day
Friday, December 8, 2017 - 09:46

While it's no secret that Selena Gomez has rekindled things with her ex Justin Bieber since she split from The Weeknd, it looks like the 'Starboy' singer may be back in track with his ex Bella Hadid too.

In fact, the pair have been in constant communication since he was spotted leaving her apartment according to Us Weekly's sneaky source.

Hit play on the video to see a bunch of celebs who dated their best friends ex...

The unnamed person told the publication they: "have been talking, texting and FaceTiming each other pretty consistently."

Apparently, Bella is more than happy to be welcoming her old bae back into her life after roughly a year apart.

Getty

"Bella really missed him," they revealed, before continuing: "She’s happy with where things are and he is too. They are still totally in love."

The couple called it quits back in November 2016 after 18 months of dating, which is literally centuries in by Hollywood's standards tbh, so we can see why a lot of feelings would still be there.

But while Selena and Justin have been spotted together a fair bit it seems that these two have been keeping things on the DL, which probably has a lot to do with their busy schedules.

Copyright [Getty]

Bella is in London totally dominating the modeling world rn. Meanwhile, The Weeknd is on the total opposite side of the world touring in Australia.

It's worth noting that neither have actually confirmed their reconciliation, but you know what they say: distance really does make the heart grow fonder.

We for one are 100% down for a Bella/Abel reunion.

 

