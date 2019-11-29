Bella And Gigi Hadid’s Dad Has Filed For Bankruptcy In A California Court

Mohamed Hadid has filed for bankruptcy after being accused of illegally building a mansion larger than the rules of Los Angeles permitted.

According to documents obtained by The Daily Mail, the father of Bella and Gigi Hadid declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy on behalf of his company in California on Thursday November 28th.

The 71-year-old’s attorney submitted the filing just one week after a judge declared that his mega-mansion is dangerous and “must come down.”

His lawyer has allegedly said that the property tycoon can’t afford to pay the fine for tearing down his house and doesn’t have the $500,000 fee to pay for supervision of the demolition.

Surrounding neighbours in the area are apparently displeased by the entire ordeal, which has stretched on for years. An attorney for the neighbours, Ariel Neuman, has made some disparaging remarks about Mr Hadid’s bankruptcy filing.

“It’s amazing to me because he (Hadid) just bought a multi-million dollar home in Beverly Hills. We don’t accept this explanation. We don’t accept Mr. Hadid’s word for anything,” the attorney is reported to have said.

Mr Hadid has reportedly refuted claims that his property is “unsafe,” with TMZ claiming that he told them: “[The house] has not moved a millimeter! It has never been an imminent danger to the neighbors.”

The bankruptcy filing makes it a real possibility that local taxpayers will have to foot the bill for the demolition, although details are at this point still up in the air.