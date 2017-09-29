Bella Hadid Addresses Competing With Her Sister Gigi Hadid For Jobs

There's no denying that Bella and Gigi Hadid are equally incredible models, but that doesn't change the fact that sometimes there is just one job up for grabs.

So what happens when they both go for the same job, and only one of them comes out triumphant? They're happy for the other, of course!

Bella is Harper's Bazaar Arabia's stunning cover girl, and she got real with the mag about what it's like being in the same biz as your sis.

Luckily, there's no competition: "Most of the time our markets are completely different," revealed the 20-year-old.

That doesn't mean that they don't sometimes cross paths, "if we get booked on a job and she gets it or I get it, we’re both happy for each other."

"There are enough jobs in the world for both of us," she added.

That there is, with Bella being the face of Fendi, Bulgari and Dior while Gigi fronts Tommy Hilfiger and Maybelline - it's not like either have ever had to queue up at the job centre.

"There’s no reason for us to be mad at each other or competitive. So if she gets it, then good for her."

Great sportsmanship, Bella.