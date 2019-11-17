Bella Hadid Allegedly Reached Out To Selena Gomez Amid Instagram Drama

Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez have reportedly made peace after their recent misunderstanding on Instagram.

ICYMI, Selena had extended an olive branch to the model by posting the word “stunning” on one of her uploads. Fans viewed this as proof that the duo had moved past their break-ups with The Weeknd, only for Bella to delete the entire shot from her profile.

Getty

A Selena fan account had shared an image of the drama online with the comment: “She’s all about supporting women. You all just can’t take it nicely. BTW Ms. Hadid deleted the post,” to which Selena replied “That sucks 😢.”

The same fan account then shared a screengrab of a news article about the story, which prompted Selena to comment: “NO. I shouldn’t of [sic] spoken without knowing the truth. I’m sorry. Please don’t be hurtful. She is a wonderful person and it was all a misunderstanding.”

An insider has now told TMZ that there’s no bad blood between the two ladies and that they actually shared a friendly phone call clearing up the drama.

According to the site, Bella told Selena that she took down the initial image because she wasn’t fully happy with the shot, insisting that the deletion had nothing to do with her cute comment.

Getty

Selena has since refollowed Bella’s Instagram account, although Bella is yet to return the favour.