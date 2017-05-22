Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid And Anthony Joshua Have Been ‘Flirting Up A Storm’ After Meeting At GQ Party

Monday, May 22, 2017 - 12:19

It looks like Bella Hadid may have officially moved on from ex The Weeknd, as rumours continue to heat up that she’s been chatting to British boxer Anthony Joshua.

The pair first met last year at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London, but it’s not until now that it’s reported by The Sun that there could be a real life romance on the cards. You know, because they’ve liked a few of each others pics on Insta.

“When they first met they chatted and got on well, but Bella took a bit of a shine to Anthony,” the source told the newspaper.

“She’s kept up with his career and has been subtly hinting at her interest with some interaction on Instagram – and he has been reciprocating.

https://instagram.com/p/BUUtAuHBFeT/

“Anthony is now single again. He split up with his girlfriend after an on/off patch but he feels like it really is over this time. They have known each other since school and have a child together but it just hasn’t worked out.”

So yeah, as usual everything needs to be taken with a pinch of salt but there’s really no denying that they’d make a cute couple.

Watch! All of the latest celeb news you need to catch up on right now…

Latest News

11 Reality Stars Who ALWAYS Manage To Stumble Into Major Drama

Behind The Glitter: Hey Violet Talk Us Through Their ‘Break My Heart’ Video

Kendall Jenner Wore Jorts On The Red Carpet At Cannes

This Is Why Tove Lo Tattooed An Actual Vagina On Her Body

Bella Hadid And Anthony Joshua Have Been ‘Flirting Up A Storm’ After Meeting At GQ Party

Liam Payne Confirms Ed Sheeran ‘Strip That Down’ Cameo

Liam Payne Jokes He’s Worried He’s About To Ruin Ed Sheeran’s Number One Single Streak

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

An Accidental Offensive Gesture Had To Be Removed From Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Drake Beats Adele’s Billboard Awards Record With 13 Wins

YAS! Just Tattoo Of Us Is Commissioned For A Second Series And Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Are BACK!

Who Is Abbie Holborn? Everything You Need To Know About The Geordie Shore Star

Life Is Strange

Life Is Strange 2 Is Coming & We’re Already Freaking Out About Making The Wrong Decisions

Vanessa Hudgens Rapped A Nicki Minaj Verse At The Billboard Music Awards And The Crowd Went Wild

The Witcher 3

Everything We Know About The Witcher Netflix Show

Charlotte Crosby Admits She'd Be Well Up For A Geordie Shore Reunion And The World Is Alright Again

5 Little Mix Collaborations That We NEED To Happen

Charlotte Crosby rages as Stephen Bear bails on his tattoo

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby RAGES And Labels Stephen Bear An 'Absolute Pr*ck' After He Bails On Their Joint Tattoos

Kris Jenner Has Actually Offered To Be A Surrogate For Kim Kardashian

Beyoncé Celebrated Her Unborn Twins With The Most Insane Push Party

Liam Payne Reckons Zayn Malik Feels ‘Hurt And Scorned’ Towards His One Direction Years

More From Bella Hadid

Celebrity

Bella Hadid And Anthony Joshua Have Been ‘Flirting Up A Storm’ After Meeting At GQ Party

Celebrity

Bella Hadid Gropes Emily Ratajkowski And It's Left Us Flustered AF

Style

Kendall Jenner And Bella Hadid Went On A Secret Island Getaway And The Pics Are Ridic

Celebrity

Bella Hadid Is Completely Unfazed By The Weeknd Moving On With Selena Gomez

Celebrity

Selena Gomez And The Weeknd Just Threw The Ultimate Shade At Bella Hadid

Celebrity

Bella Hadid Came Face-To-Face With The Weeknd On The Catwalk And It Was Awkward AF

Style

Kendall Jenner And Bella Hadid Wore The Unlikeliest Outfits At The LOVE Magazine Afterparty

Celebrity

Bella Hadid And Kendall Jenner Feast On A Nando's Mid-Photoshoot

Celebrity

Bella Hadid Speaks Out About Her 'Very Public' Breakup With The Weeknd For The First Time

Celebrity

16 Models We’d Totally Live With

Style

Bella Hadid Unleashes Her Nipples on The World In Totally See-Through Dress

Celebrity

Woman Arrested After Waving Palestinian Flag In Bella Hadid’s Face

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Jemma Lucy Gropes Topless Chantelle Connelly's Boobs In A Shared Steamy Naked Shower

Charlotte Crosby rages as Stephen Bear bails on his tattoo
TV Shows

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby RAGES And Labels Stephen Bear An 'Absolute Pr*ck' After He Bails On Their Joint Tattoos

Stephen Bear Charlotte Crosby Birthday Present
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Sliced Stephen Bear's Penis Open In An Excruciating Sex Accident

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison’s Boyfriend Has Banned Her From Taking Topless Selfies

TV Shows

Who Is Elettra Lamborghini? Everything You Need To Know About The Geordie Shore Star

Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear react to Jess Impiazzi&#039;s new tattoo
TV Shows

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Reckon Jess Impiazzi Stitched Up Her Fiancé On Just Tattoo Of Us - EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

7 Reality Show Crossover Fights That Got Nasty AF

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Admits She'd Be Well Up For A Geordie Shore Reunion And The World Is Alright Again

Zahida Allen breaks down after kissing Scotty T on Geordie Shore
TV Shows

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Sob! Emosh Zahida Allen Breaks Down After Scotty T Neck On

Holly Hagan is a living Barbie Doll now
Celebrity

Holly Hagan Rocks The Real Life Barbie Doll Look In New Insta Selfie

Holly Hagan gets her revenge on Kyle Christie on Just Tattoo Of Us
TV Shows

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Holly Hagan Finally Gets Her Brutal Revenge On Kyle Christie With MASSIVE Face Tattoo

Celebrity

You’ll Never Guess Which Two '13 Reasons Why' Actors Are Dating IRL