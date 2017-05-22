Bella Hadid And Anthony Joshua Have Been ‘Flirting Up A Storm’ After Meeting At GQ Party

It looks like Bella Hadid may have officially moved on from ex The Weeknd, as rumours continue to heat up that she’s been chatting to British boxer Anthony Joshua.

The pair first met last year at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London, but it’s not until now that it’s reported by The Sun that there could be a real life romance on the cards. You know, because they’ve liked a few of each others pics on Insta.

“When they first met they chatted and got on well, but Bella took a bit of a shine to Anthony,” the source told the newspaper.

“She’s kept up with his career and has been subtly hinting at her interest with some interaction on Instagram – and he has been reciprocating.

https://instagram.com/p/BUUtAuHBFeT/

“Anthony is now single again. He split up with his girlfriend after an on/off patch but he feels like it really is over this time. They have known each other since school and have a child together but it just hasn’t worked out.”

So yeah, as usual everything needs to be taken with a pinch of salt but there’s really no denying that they’d make a cute couple.

