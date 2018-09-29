Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid And The Weeknd Just Shared The Sneakiest Couples Selfie

These two are adorable

Tuesday, October 2, 2018 - 12:52

The Weeknd has just shared the cutest picture of Bella Hadid and the world needs no more evidence that they’re the sweetest couple in Hollywood rn.

While the pair haven’t officially come forward and spoken words about their reunion, a bunch of pretty obvious clues on their Instagram page (and several images of them smooching) point to them being back together.

@backgriduk

Just yesterday, Abel posted a couple of images from a restaurant on their date night in New York, and fans who swiped to the left spotted that the 22-year-old model featured in the second shot gazing up at the ceiling.

This comes after an insider told E! News that the couple got back together when both realised they were still in love: “Abel realized once he started dating around, that he actually is still in love with Bella, and they reconnected."

The same source told the site that Bella “never really lost feeling for Abel and had hope they would eventually get back together.” The pair began “secretly seeing each other” over the Summer and did their best to make sure their schedules lined up as much as possible. 

New York
View this post on Instagram

New York

A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on

Back in August, a separate source confirmed to Us Weekly that the couple were “fully back together” and giving their relationship a second chance. At the time, ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez reunited with Justin Bieber, who has since become engaged to Hailey Baldwin. 

Could these two be any cuter? Tweet us @MTVUK. 

Latest News

Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Admits She’s Happy To Have Ste Rankine ‘In Her Life Forever’ As She Opens Up About Motherhood To Her Mum – Exclusive
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Worries She’s Alienating Her Castmates Because Of This Reason – EXCLUSIVE
Riley Keough at the Toronto Film Festival.
Riley Keough Got Cast In Riverdale After Tweeting The Show
Little Mix 2018
Get Your Questions In For Little Mix!
Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen&#039;s Wedding
Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Share Secret Wedding Pics And They Partied HARD
Bella Hadid and The Weeknd partying in New York City
Bella Hadid And The Weeknd Just Shared The Sneakiest Couples Selfie
Love Island&#039;s Jack and Dani
Love Island's Jack Fincham Talks About Marrying Dani Dyer Following Engagement 'Announcement'
Noah Centineo Has The Perfect Advice For Anyone Going Through A Break-Up
Lady Gaga &amp; Bradley Cooper - Shallow - Music Video
The Biggest New Movies To See At The Cinema This Week
Arizona Wildfires.
A Gender Reveal Party Ended In An Arizona Wildfire And A $220k Bill
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Purchase Second Home
Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Just Bought A Second Home In The Most Stunning Location
Kendall Jenner's Dream Wedding Is Not Very Kardashian
Taron Egerton
Here's Your First Look At Taron Egerton As Elton John In His New Movie
Cardi B Hands Herself Into New York City Police In Connection With Strip Club Attack
Cardi B Hands Herself Into Police After Allegedly 'Ordering' Attack At A Strip Club
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Admits It ‘Feels Like She Never Left’ The House As She Returns For The New Series – EXCLUSIVE
iPhone
If You Want To Get Around Apple’s ‘Screen Time’ Restrictions These Savvy Kids Know How
Gaz Beadle and Aaron Chalmers
Fans Are Mistaking Aaron Chalmers For Gaz Beadle In This Throwback From His Scaffolding Days
YO! MTV Raps - Dimzy
"Drill Music Is Being Scapegoated" - 67's Dimzy Pens Must-Read Open Letter In The Latest YO! MTV Raps
Zayn Malik reportedly slept with 41-year-old
Zayn Malik Reportedly Slept With A 41-Year-Old Following Gigi Hadid Split
Ollie Locke and Gareth Locke on holiday.
Made In Chelsea's Ollie Locke To Become Ollie Locke-Locke Following Engagement

More From Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd partying in New York City
Bella Hadid And The Weeknd Just Shared The Sneakiest Couples Selfie
Bella Hadid Reveals The One Big Secret To Becoming A Successful Model
Kendall Jenner And Bella Hadid Compete For Boldest Outfit At Harper’s Bazaar Party
The Kardashians host a Labour Day BBQ and let us all in via Instagram.
Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid Play Beer Pong In Bikinis Because They Can
Bella Hadid and The Weeknd partying in New York City
Bella Hadid And The Weeknd Are 'Back Together' So The World Is Good Again
‘Barbie Feet’ Is The Fastest Route To Having A Celebrity Inspired Instagram
Gigi Hadid Reveals What It’s *Really* Like Working In The Same Industry As Bella Hadid
The Weeknd Double Tapped Bella Hadid’s Fire IG Post and We’re Confused
Do These Matching Instagram Posts Prove That Bella Hadid And The Weeknd Are Back On?
Bella Hadid And The Weeknd Pictured Arm-In-Arm In Paris As They Go Insta Official
Bella Hadid nipple piercing
Bella Hadid Insists She’s Never Had Plastic Surgery: “I Wouldn’t Want To Mess Up My Face”
Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin serve up some looks in Cannes
Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid And Hailey Baldwin's Most Major Looks From Cannes Film Festival

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby vomits all over herself
Charlotte Crosby Vomits All Over Her White Dress In Drunken Ordeal
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Announces She’s Removing Her Breast Implants
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Purchase Second Home
Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Just Bought A Second Home In The Most Stunning Location
Gaz Beadle and Aaron Chalmers
Fans Are Mistaking Aaron Chalmers For Gaz Beadle In This Throwback From His Scaffolding Days
Zayn Malik reportedly slept with 41-year-old
Zayn Malik Reportedly Slept With A 41-Year-Old Following Gigi Hadid Split
Chloe Ferry and dog Ivy on Instagram
Chloe Ferry Accidentally Ate Her Dog Ivy’s Poo and Sam Gowland Can’t Handle It
What Doctors Discovered After Measuring The Vaginas Of 650 Women
Celebrity sightings: Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson.
Pete Davidson Joked That He Replaced Ariana Grande’s Birth Control With Tic Tacs
Geordie Shore’s Sam Gowland Asked Chloe Ferry This X-Rated Question Again And Her Reaction Was Priceless - EXCLUSIVE
Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry Flaunts Major Underboob In Kim Kardashian Style Dress
Kylie Jenner splashes the cash on gold jewellery collection in honour of Baby Stormi.
Kylie Jenner Is Even More Of A Boss After Having Stormi Webster And Here's Why
Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn
Are Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn Getting Back Together?