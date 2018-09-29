Bella Hadid And The Weeknd Just Shared The Sneakiest Couples Selfie

The Weeknd has just shared the cutest picture of Bella Hadid and the world needs no more evidence that they’re the sweetest couple in Hollywood rn.

While the pair haven’t officially come forward and spoken words about their reunion, a bunch of pretty obvious clues on their Instagram page (and several images of them smooching) point to them being back together.

@backgriduk

Just yesterday, Abel posted a couple of images from a restaurant on their date night in New York, and fans who swiped to the left spotted that the 22-year-old model featured in the second shot gazing up at the ceiling.

This comes after an insider told E! News that the couple got back together when both realised they were still in love: “Abel realized once he started dating around, that he actually is still in love with Bella, and they reconnected."

The same source told the site that Bella “never really lost feeling for Abel and had hope they would eventually get back together.” The pair began “secretly seeing each other” over the Summer and did their best to make sure their schedules lined up as much as possible.

Back in August, a separate source confirmed to Us Weekly that the couple were “fully back together” and giving their relationship a second chance. At the time, ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez reunited with Justin Bieber, who has since become engaged to Hailey Baldwin.

