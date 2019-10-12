Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Spotted Together At Her 23rd Birthday Party

However, sources say they are not back together...

Saturday, October 12, 2019 - 09:00

Bella Hadid celebrated her 23rd birthday in supermodel style this week with her closest family and friends — and her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd.

The brunette beauty was spotted partying on Thursday night in New York with the singer, who she broke up with in August earlier this year.

Getty

Although the pair split two months ago, they have been on and off since 2015 so fans quickly speculated that they had simply rekindled their romance after taking time apart.

TMZ reports that they were “hanging out the entire night” during her birthday party at L'Avenue at Saks and Le Chalet.

Getty

The swanky party was attended by her supermodel sibling Gigi, pop sensation Taylor Swift and Hailee Steinfeld, to name a few.

Despite the A-list attendees, it was Bella and The Weeknd that got everybody talking as they reportedly spent the night chatting and dancing away.

Instagram/TheWeeknd

However, although they were seen being civil and amicable, sources have confirmed that they are simply just "good friends" now.

While they made a gorgeous couple, it's lovely to see a former couple hanging out as mates without any awkwardness. A true inspiration.

