Bella Hadid Calls Out Invasive Paparazzi And Talks Jordan Barrett Dating Rumours

Bella Hadid has something to say about the rumours she and Jordan Barrett are in a relationship and if anyone was already drafting up potential ship names, now would be right around the opportune moment to stop.

After being pictured hanging out on a yacht with the fellow model, the rumour mill went into overdrive about Bella finally moving on from her year-and-a-half long relationship with The Weeknd that ended back in November.

Pouring cold water on the reports she and Jordan have begun a whirlwind romance, Bella took to Twitter to say that the rumours are well of the mark and that she actually considers the 20 year-old Australian more "a brother" than a dating option.

So, definitely not a romantic prospect then. Yep.

After shutting down the speculation once and for all, Bella also used the opportunity to make a point about the paparazzi invading her personal space, branding the photographer "sick, sad, and f***ed up" before adding that it might be "time to move."

