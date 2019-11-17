Bella Hadid Deleted An Instagram After Selena Gomez Left A Cute Comment On It

Bella Hadid deleted an entire Instagram post after Selena Gomez left a cute comment on it.

The model had uploaded a snap from a photoshoot with Dior that Selena seemed to enjoy, hitting the double tap button and commenting: “Stunning” alongside a heart-eye emoji.

Instagram

Fans viewed the interaction as proof that they’re finally on good terms, only for Bella cause a bit of fraction within the fanbase by deleting the entire shot from her profile.

When a Selena Gomez fan account pointed out that Bella had deleted the post, the Lose You To Love Me singer commented: "That sucks."

Obvs, we don't know why Bella decided to get rid of the pic from her grid.

Selena made the decision to re-follow the 23-year-old last month after both she and The Weeknd hit the unfollow button on her profile during their relationship in 2017.

Getty

Bella had been the first to unfollow the couple in January of that year. As we all know, Selena and The Weekend split before 2018, with Bella and The Weeknd later reigniting their relationship.

The couple have since gone their separate ways again, but many insiders have suggested that a reunion is likely to be on the cards in the near future.

Getty

While some fans are spending a lot of time reading into Bella’s decision to delete the post, others have pointed out that she simply might not have been feeling her look in the shot.

Aren’t we all guilty of deleting an Insta post that didn’t perform as well as expected?