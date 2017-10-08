Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid Gets Totally Ridiculed For Calling Trainers 'Dope'

What a dope

Sunday, October 8, 2017 - 15:40

Bella Hadid has been totally rinsed for an embarrassing interview where she is promoting trainers.

The reality-star-turned-model has teamed up with Complex to talk about shopping for trainers, however her choice of vocabulary has been slammed as dated and just a little bit awkward.

During her chat, Bella says: "Sneakers on a guy are the first thing I look at, so if you’re going to have a dope shoe that both guys and girls can wear, I mean… come on. Matching shoes, that’s dope."

Continuing her discussion, the star drops another bunch of dated references into her conversation.

"I don’t mind dirty sneakers but they better be fresh. If homeboy’s coming through with these, it’s quiet for him,” she says - with a completely straight face.

Bella Hadid Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex

And she doesn’t stop there, going on to say: "But if he comes through in these… you got some Air Maxs out here, you’ve got some Jordans… homeboy’s gonna get it,” and says some other shoes are: "some of the dopest shoes that Nike has."

The model is now being absolutely ridiculed on social media for her dopy antics.

"Bella Hadid is your dad desperately trying to impress your black friend after watching Boyz n the Hood once,” one Twitter user laughed after witnessing the video.

While another Twitter user joked: "bella hadid said ‘dope’ ‘fresh’ and ‘homeboy’ within a 5 second span there has to be a law against that"

Bella Hadid nipple piercing

