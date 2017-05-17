Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid Gropes Emily Ratajkowski And It's Left Us Flustered AF

Caroline Fergusson
Thursday, May 18, 2017 - 11:59

Bella Hadid and her mates Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Baldwin have been doing what all stunning models in their 20s do: partying in Cannes, duh.

And they have been causing quite the stir, wha with all their sexy dancing on board yachts and groping each others' boobs.

Yup, you read that right.

Instagram went into melt down when Emily posted a video of the threesome cutting some shapes before Bella went for the full on boob-grope.

As you do.

Emily looked well shocked and just burst out lolling before captioning the video: ‘She loves me @bellahadid @haileybaldwin’.

Bella and Emily have been joined at the hip during their trip to Cannes for annual International Film Festival so far and we’re LOVING this new BFF duo.

MORE PLEASE.

And if you want then check out Emily's hottest Insta phots...

