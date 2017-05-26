Bella Hadid Had The Best Reaction When She Bumped Into Joe Jonas At Cannes

Bella Hadid found herself in an ever so slightly awks situation at the amfAR gala in Cannes last night, as bumped into her sister’s ex boyf Joe Jonas.

And while her and Gigi Hadid are of course the best of friends as well as the sisters we all aspire to be, she was the spokesperson off amicable by the look of things.

We apologise if that headline made you think she, oh we don’t know, leapfrogged him or something.

While it’s no secret that Joe and Gigi ended things on not the worst terms ever, though there were those comments he made right after they broke up.

"I think it's interesting that she moved on so quickly," Jonas told the Mirror. "I mean it was definitely very quick."

Then there’s the small matter of them being compared to each other.

"It's comical that I'm compared to him," Jonas added. "That dude and I have been compared for years, I think it's just funny. To be honest I haven't really listened to his music, but he can sing well."

But seeing as he’s now dating Sophie Turner, it’s safe to say it’s all just water under the bridge.

