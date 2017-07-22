This Is The Amount Of Time Bella Hadid Had Off In The Past Two Months

Bella Hadid has explained that she's such a hard-worker when it comes to jetting around the world on fashion shoots that she barely has time to glance down and check what planet she's on.

The 20-year-old model has campaigns with Bulgari, Nike, and Dior, but - in a feature with ELLE - she insisted that her tastes remain as simple as ever: "All I want is a cheeseburger and chicken nuggets. I don't even know what planet I'm on right now.

Getty

While most people might assume that the modelling life is easy as pie, Bella revealed that she barely gets enough spare time to crack onto an episode of Line Of Duty.

"In the past two months I've had three days off. I had Margiela yesterday morning and then shot a Vogue cover and went straight to Fendi and got on a plane and came here. I had 40 minutes off yesterday. I get tired. I also hate saying no to things, which is my worst quality. Right now it's hard. It's a lot.

Getty

Bella then pointed out that her work-ethic comes from both her mum, Yolanda of The Housewives of Beverly Hills fame, and real estate mogul dad Mohamed Hadid - who moved to the US in adulthood and, of course, made his literal billions.

"My mum had to ride her bike to get to school every morning in Holland. There's no way I can sit on my ass and do nothing. The only thing I can do to repay them is work as hard as they did. I never liked spending my parents' money, so when I turned 17 and I was able to start having my own career, the only thing I really wanted was to be financially independent by the time I was 18, which I ended up doing."

Honestly, we're exhausted just thinking about it.

