Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid Just Proved She Doesn't Have Any Bad Blood With Selena Gomez

These two are still on good terms despite all that drama with The Weeknd.

Wednesday, November 22, 2017 - 10:11

Bella Hadid has just proved that there's no drama going on between her and Selena Gomez despite all the rumours that mutual ex The Weeknd has now gone back to the Victoria's Secret model.

It's worth mentioning that our entire theory on this is based on Bella's social-media movements - but, as we all know, there's nothing quite so rock solid as Instagram when it comes to decoding a person's true feelings.

Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News...

As most people will remember, fans spotted that Bella and Selena had unfollowed each other back in March, which came hot on the heels of reports that Selena had begun dating Bella's ex, Abel Tesfaye.

It now appears as though the former friends have buried the hatchet once and for all, with Elle reporting that Bella liked an image of Selena Gomez from the AMAs posted by IMGmodels.

Bella Hadid buries the hatchet with Selena Gomez by dropping a like on her AMAs look. / Getty

While we've all dropped an accidental like on our ex's new girlfriend's profile, fans can see that Bella hasn't snatched back the like from the profile overnight.

Unlike Justin Bieber, she's sticking to her guns about how gorgeous Selena's leather jacket and blonde hair combination looked on the red carpet and she's not wrong. 

The pair have a common ex in The Weeknd - who is reportedly keen to win Bella back. / Getty

We still aren't totally sure what the situation is between Justin, Selena, The Weeknd, and Bella, but we're taking this as a good sign that the group are on civil terms.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

