Bella Hadid Just Unliked This Selena Gomez Instagram And Fans Are Confused

Even though most people assumed Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez weren’t exactly on the best of terms, the model has recently shown some serious love for the 25-year-old on Instagram.

Just last week, Sel was photographed in a bikini with some friends in Sydney, and some trolls out there took issue with the fact that she was wearing her kidney transplant scar loud and proud.

Let's get checking out a bunch of the most shocking secrets celebs have ever revealed about themselves...

While Selena is pretty good about rising above the hate, she took to Instagram to quote Naomi Wolf’s The Beauty Myth about the importance of embracing physical imperfection.

The passage reads: “The beauty myth - an obsession with physical perfection that traps modern woman in an endless cycle of hopelessness, self-consciousness, and self-hatred as she tries to fulfill society’s impossible definition of flawless beauty. I chose to take care of myself because I want to, not to prove anything to anyone."

Amongst the 12 million likes the post racked up, one eagle-eyed fan spotted that Bella (who also has a romantic history with The Weeknd) had double-tapped the video.

Bella Hadid has liked Selena’s video on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/8v6YMjMW4l — Selena Gomez News (@LifeWithSelG) March 21, 2018

The proof of the pudding is in a screenshot posted to social-media, but it would seem that the 21-year-old soon had a change of heart and mysteriously unliked the post. Yep, we’re confused too.

There’s no knowing what prompted Bella to snatch away the like but the fact she double-tapped it in the first place suggests that she agrees with Sel's ethos.