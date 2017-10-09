Bella Hadid Marks Her 21st Birthday With A Non-Traditional Thong Selfie

Most people are on the cusp of graduation and contemplating a life of both debt and unemployment at age twenty-one, but Bella Hadid is entering the year as one of the world's most in-demand supermodels.

In celebration of the fact she has a) a very specific taste in trainers and b) a literal empire at her feet, the model of the moment took to Instagram with a shot of her whole entire bum in a teeny-tiny black thong.

This comes as sister Gigi wrote an emotional piece on her own profile about how much of a "comfort" and "inspiration" Bella is to her. "You have always marched to your own drum, and you make me so so proud. You are loving, kind, driven, perseverant, and forever cool af," she wrote.

Well. She's definitely cracked the essence of Bella. Ahem.

Meanwhile if there's anyone out there who is feeling bad about the amount they've achieved in life, Bella took to her Instagram with an edited video of all the best moments in her modelling career so far.

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Oct 9, 2017 at 2:13pm PDT

We're assuming this one probably won't make the Hadid family album, but there's no denying Bella could single-handedly resurrect the thong from its 00's infamy.